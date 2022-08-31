‘Hey, pick up your bean burrito and leave’: California man arrested after racist rant in Taco Bell

<!–

A California man has been charged with a hate crime after he was filmed racially insulting a man in Taco Bell, yelling at him, “This is not India.”

Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City, ran into Krishnan Jayaraman at a Taco Bell in Fremont, in the Bay Area, on Aug. 21.

You see him confronting Jayaraman and throwing insults, calling him a “dirty Hindu”, repeatedly using the N word and saying Jayaraman was a vegetarian.

He said, ‘Hey, grab your bean burrito and go. Are you vegetarian? You don’t eat beef. You should be eating beef. You Indians should be eating beef,” Jayaraman said.

Tejinder, who identifies his ethnicity as “Asian/Indian” in indictment documents, was filmed saying, “B****, this is not India! You’ve ruined India, and now you’re ruining America.”

Singh Tejinder, 37, from Union City, has been charged with a hate crime after the August 21 attack

Krishnan Jayaraman was singled out by Tejinder, racially abused and spat on

Tejinder said to him, “You are disgusting, dog. You look dirty. Don’t go out in public like that anymore.’

Jayaraman called the police and waited inside so as not to leave and cause a confrontation.

He said he was scared by the incident and upset when he learned the ethnicity of his attacker.

“I was scared, to be honest,” he told NBC News.

“On the one hand I was furious, but I was afraid that what if this man gets too combative and then comes after me?”

Tejinder insulted and ranted at Jayaraman for over eight minutes and at one point brandished a handful of dollars

Tejinder was charged Monday with a hate crime infringing civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace through abusive language, Fremont police said.

Taco Bell said in a statement that it is aware of the incident and called the actions in the video “disturbing, disturbing and inconsistent with the brand’s inclusive values ​​of respecting and welcoming customers of all backgrounds.”