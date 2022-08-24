Hey mum scam cons Australian mother out of $5,000 with heartless WhatsApp message

An Australian mother is the latest to be duped by the ‘hey mum’ scam after handing over $5,000 to someone she thought was her son.

The fraudster contacted Sue (not her real name) via WhatsApp earlier this week with the message that she urgently needed to pay her $5,245 – and she transferred the money.

The Adelaide woman told ABC radio she was devastated when her son explained it wasn’t him and that she had been scammed by a notorious scam that had also fooled thousands of other Aussies with losses estimated at over $2.6 million.

Scammers pull out all the stops to trick parents (photo, texted to a parent) while pretending their kids are in trouble and need quick cash

“It was terrible, and to find out the next day that it wasn’t your son you were talking to, it’s a real invasion, a terrible feeling,” she said. ‘You think, ‘Who was I talking to all the time?’

Sue joins a large number of victims who have fallen for the scam, with losses estimated at over $2.6 million.

Delia Rickard of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it has received 1,150 reports of scams, with most of the victims being women over 55.

“It’s a very effective method because it touches your heart,” she told ABC Radio.

Sue got the first WhatsApp message on Sunday from someone claiming to be her son, saying he had lost his phone.

ACCC Vice Chair Delia Rickard said the scam is ‘pulling your heart’ (photo, a scammer in action)

‘[The scammers] will have an excuse like “I dropped my phone,” “I broke my phone,” “I lost my phone so this is my new number, you can delete the old number,” said Ms. Rickard (pictured , a scammer at work)

The scammer released her on bail Monday, telling her he needed $5,245 to pay some bills.

Sue said she called the number but got a message back saying they couldn’t talk, asking for the money to be transferred.

During the exchange, she sent a photo of her and her son to the number and the scammer replied with love heart and flower emojis.

When her son told her it wasn’t him, she tried to get her money back by contacting the banks.

“They can’t help it because I gave them the money – it’s a lot of money,” she said.

The ruse is part of a highly effective “hey mama” cell phone scam that plays on parents’ fears.

It starts when scammers text from another number pretending to be one of their kids.

The messages claim that the son or daughter has a new phone and tell the parents to delete their other number.

The lyrics emphasize that the issue is urgent before payment details are provided, and offer to refund their “parents” later.

Ms Rickard said that parents who receive these texts should contact IDCARE, the national identity and cyber support service.

She said parents who receive the messages should contact their children via their landline number or social media and if that fails, ask the person questions that only your child would know.