Hey Hey It's Saturday Musical Director Peter de Visser has died – Host Daryl Somers pays tribute

Hey Hey It’s Saturday musical director Peter de Visser has died, aged 83.

The acclaimed composer for the long-running variety show died on September 16 in Melbourne.

Host Daryl Somers, 71, posted a moving tribute to the legendary trombonist on Facebook.

Hey Hey It’s Saturday musical director Peter de Visser (pictured) died in Melbourne on September 16. He lived to be 83 years old.

Daryl wrote: ‘I was saddened to hear of the recent passing of Peter, a much loved member of the Hey Hey family. He was our musical director from 1985 – 1990… more than that he had a quirky sense of humor that suited the show.’

“Quiet and unassuming, he was also caring, which belied his immense talent as a musician, brilliant trombonist, arranger and composer,” he added.

Peter leaves behind his four children and partner Ros.

Hey Hey It’s Saturday host Daryl Somers (pictured on the show in the 1970s) posted a touching tribute to the legendary trombonist on Facebook

It comes after Hey Hey returned to TV screens earlier this year for a series of specials.

The first of them, titled Hey Hey It’s 100 Years, aired on 17 April in Melbourne and Adelaide.

Daryl Somers told fans in a Facebook post in January that he was excited about the show’s return.

The Dancing with the Stars host’s post read: ‘Greetings! Would you believe Hey Hey hasn’t been on the air for eleven years, yet the 50th anniversary special was rated seven. I am pleased to announce that we will be back on the network in 2022.

‘We have also successfully launched a website offering over 800 digitized episodes and much much more for you to enjoy at your leisure.’

Somers presented the hit variety show from 1971 to 1999 and again in 2009 to 2010 alongside Lavinia Nixon, Jo Beth Taylor, Molly Meldrum, Red Symons, Wilbur Wilde and Russell Gilbert.