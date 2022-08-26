Hey Dad..! actress Rachael Beck stuns in sheer blouse as she attends The Phantom of the Opera

<!–

Rachael Beck was back in the spotlight on Friday night.

The 51-year-old actress, who is best known for her lead role in the sitcom Hey Dad..! as Samantha Kelly, attended the premiere of The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House.

She looked chic in a sheer white blouse with lace details, worn under a black blazer.

Rachel has a pair. added fitted black pants and boots with heels to the edgy ensemble.

She opted for a porcelain makeup look with red lipstick and a warm-toned blush.

The star wore her gray locks smooth from her face and skipped the accessories except for a pair of dainty earrings.

Rachael had previously taken a six-year break from the stage and screen to raise her young children, daughters Tahlula and Roxie.

In 2019, she starred in the Alex Lykos film Me & My Left Brain and played Belle in the Australian production of Beauty and the Beast.

She also released her first solo album, This Girl, in 2013.

Rachael is based on Bondi and has made a name for himself on stage in productions such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

However, she gets the most satisfaction from spending time at home with her family.

“When I go to my girls, I can breathe easy again. I take off my shoes and walk along the waterfront and every time I get back I do the walk from Bondi to Bronte,” she said. The Daily Telegraph in 2019.

‘That’s where my heart lights up and my soul lifts up. I miss it very much.’