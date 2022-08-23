Lock the doors and call the non-denominational pastor because it’s time for an intervention!

Do you know what it’s like to see a friend or loved one “experimenting” with things that could be a danger to themselves or others? Things like heroin, Ezra Miller fandom, or JavaScript? It is a pity. It’s heartbreaking. And you just want to shake some wits in them!

But thanks to the government you can’t rationalize anyone without being prosecuted for ‘assault’. Whatever That is. Pfft. So silly.

So, who needs the intervention? this one time? It’s worth asking how that one went with Darren. The Macalope gets it. We’re not locking ourselves into an Extended Stay America with Darren again. He didn’t say the line but the line “I’m not locked up here with you, you’re locked here with me” would have been 100 percent appropriate.

Luckily it’s not Darren this time. Unfortunately it’s Apple.

Now you’re probably saying to yourself, ‘But, Macalope, what could Apple do that warrants intervention? Except for the System Settings app in Ventura. It’s just normal to experiment with Catalyst. Surely the company couldn’t experiment with something dangerous.’

Wrong!

It’s amazing how often these made-up assumptions by fictional readers are wrong. Will you ever get anything right, made-up reader?

Hey Apple, here's some unfriendly ad-vice: Ad-mit you're wrong 2 IDG

After years of telling us how much the company cares about our privacy and how it sells great user experiences, the dangerous thing Apple is experimenting with is… advertising.

We will, Lake commercial break.

“If you see ads on your iPhone, you’re not alone – and there may be more to come”

“Apple has internally tested for injecting ads into Maps app search results”

Apple ad executive aims to more than double ad revenue with new ads on iOS

Hiring trends indicate Apple plans to significantly expand its advertising business

Apple has made a lot of money (and the Macalope knows a lot) by insisting that the user experience and privacy are more important than selling ads. Critics — critics who usually lean to their necks in advertising, which Macalope says is like sitting up to your neck in a pool of ticks — claim that after Apple destroyed the bread and butter of Google and Facebook, it as the only place where you can still get targeted ads.

Of course, ad people think all anyone else wants to do is sell ads, too. Is that really what Apple wants to do with his life? haha! Naturally…. not?

Buuut, we should probably lock the company up in a suite at a Hampton Inn outside Newark for a week and make sure it doesn’t!

Apple, here’s the thing: The Macalope has taken great personal joy with the way you pasted it to Facebook because, well, it’s Facebook. He’s also argued many, many times that in product reviews, privacy should be a factor when recommending smartphones. He has also strongly suggested that there is something inherently sloppy about advertisements, advertisements, Facebook executives, Facebook employees and the relatives of said employees, including several babies.

So if you just turn around and set yourself up as the world’s biggest advertising company after all of the above, things get super clunky and…

Well, we’ll have words.

In or out of a mid-range business hotel chain.