Heston Russell: Commando turned OnlyFans model and senate candidate fights assault charge

A former Australian special forces commando turned high-risk model is due to be heard in seven months after he denies assaulting a man at a private pool party in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Heston Russell appeared in court at Downing Center in Sydney on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to a charge of common assault.

Police allege the former OnlyFans model was cruising in Sydney Harbor on Jan. 2 before attending an exclusive pool party in Potts Point.

At around 6:30pm, police allege that Mr Russell got into an argument with a fellow partygoer and beat him.

The former November platoon commander was contacted by police on May 16 after a five-month investigation into the alleged altercation.

He received a court attendance notice just a week before the May federal election, making his ultimately unsuccessful first bid for a Senate seat under his Australian Values ​​party.

The vocal veteran, who advocates for ex-military servicemen across the country, denies the charges.

The 37-year-old sat expressionless in front of the public gallery on Wednesday when his attorney Michael Bowe asked to set a date for the hearing.

The 36-year-old made headlines after raising $15,000 for a veterans’ charity by selling nude photos of himself on OnlyFans

Bowe told the court the hearing is expected to last about five hours, where he will challenge the police’s allegations.

The Registrar has set the hearing for March 29, 2023.

After the allegation came to light in May, Russell released a statement confirming the allegation and suggesting the allegations were politically motivated.

“The allegations are completely unfounded, and I have no doubt that the police will find out in due course,” the statement read.

“This is yet another bad attempt at libel and an attack on my character to deter voters in the week leading up to the federal election.”

The 36-year-old, who lives in Brisbane, made headlines after raising $15,000 for veteran charity Swiss 8 by selling nude photos of himself on OnlyFans at the start of the Covid pandemic.

In March, he told the Daily Mail Australia that he “regrets having ever created an Onlyfans account”.

“It was a very low point in my life,” he explained at the time.

“It’s not something I want to be seen as a role model for, but it’s also not something I’ll ever shy away from.

“So many elements of the media just focus on that and that’s what I find most disgusting.

“That’s why it’s hard to get good people into politics, because you’re judged on a single action.”

Russell made four tours of Afghanistan during his 16-year military career with the 2nd Commando Regiment and also served in East Timor and Iraq before launching his small political party in January this year.

The Australian Values ​​Party campaigned for several ‘values’, including ‘respect for freedom and dignity of the individual’, ‘commitment to the rule of law’ and ‘freedom of religion, expression and association’.

The thwarted Senate hopes will return to court next year to challenge the charges.