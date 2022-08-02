Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site

On display is a King George III gold guinea discovered at an excavation site in Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park, NJ, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Investigators believe they have found the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers in a mass grave in New Jersey. who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke



Investigators believe they have found the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War in a mass grave in New Jersey, officials announced Tuesday.

The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank, rested for 245 years until a human femur was found in June during an archaeological dig of a trench system that surrounded the fort, scientists said. Additional excavations yielded more skeletal remains and artifacts, including pewter and copper buttons and a gold guinea belonging to King George III, which would have been a soldier’s monthly wage.

A team of scientists from Rowan University and officials from Gloucester County presented their preliminary findings at a press conference at Red Bank Battlefield Park, just south of Philadelphia.

Officials believe the remains are part of a mass grave of Hessian soldiers — German troops hired by the British — who were part of about 377 troops killed by colonial forces during the Battle of Red Bank. Americans lost 14, historians said.

The victory enabled Americans in the fort to slow down the British in moving supplies across the Delaware River.

“Based on everything we found and the context of what we found, these appear to be Hessians,” Wade Catts, chief archaeologist for South River Heritage Consulting of Delaware, said in a statement.

The remains have been turned over to forensic anthropologists from the New Jersey State Forensics Unit to extract DNA from the bones and teeth to identify their origin. Additional studies are conducted to examine life history, health, and illness.

The scientists hope they can identify the remains and find their descendants.

“We hope that eventually we may be able to find some of these individuals,” Rowan University public historian Jennifer Janofsky said in a statement. “If we can extract their stories, and if we can tell their stories, we can put a name on a face. And that for me is a very powerful moment in public history.”

Officials said the remains were being excavated with “extraordinary attention” to preserving the dignity of war victims.

When the investigation is complete, they will be buried in a different location and the trench will be refilled. The land will be included in the park on a cliff overlooking the river.

“Archaeology helps us better understand what happened on the battlefield,” Janofsky said.

