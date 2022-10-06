‘He’s the sweetest’: Kim Kardashian defends Pete Davidson’s reputation for only dating ‘hot girls’

After dating Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian defended then-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s reputation for only dating “hot girls” while calling him “the sweetest.”

The couple first met when 41-year-old Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October last year, and began dating a month later, before ending their relationship in August 2022 after nearly a year.

On the third episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians (filmed in late February 2022), Pete is still not seen on camera, although Kim defends her then-husband while she runs errands for him in Milan for the Prada fashion show.

Kim stepped out in a black leather look to run errands, while being mobbed by fans before leaving.

“The Prada show is tomorrow and of course Kendall can’t come out yet, but I’m going to do some shopping because there’s no better place to shop than abroad, especially in Italy,” she confesses.

Kim and Tracy are followed by a number of fans and photographers as she enters an upscale store in search of gifts for her family.

She finds a New York Yankees trucker hat that she’s considering buying for her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

‘Pete has the best heart. I think people have the idea of ​​him going out with all these hot girls and that he likes that too, but he’s just the sweetest, most considerate person,” Kim confesses.

She decides to get the Yankees cap for Pete and confesses, “I’m here in Milan thinking about him, so I just want to buy a thoughtful present.”

Tracy tells her that SNL told her that they are submitting the episode Kim hosted for Emmy’s consideration, which Kim delights.

Tracy asks how great that would be if she was nominated for an Emmy, but Kim says she wouldn’t get one, just SNL.

“You would’ve won,” Tracy confirms, adding that if she’s nominated for an Emmy, she could enter Kim for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

‘Finally! Lassie has a star on the Walk of Fame and I don’t,” Kim says, adding that she needs to get an “Emmy look” and then she can, “Go to the Emmys with Pete.”

Tracy says they should start planning her outfit now and, “Speak it out” that she’ll get an Emmy nomination.

“That would be insane,” Kim says before heading back to her hotel after her shopping excursion, followed by photographers.

The first episode of season 2 of The Kardashians took place in August 2022, the same month Kim and Pete broke up, before the second episode went all the way back to February 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Pete will be featured in the series before they eventually broke up or not.

