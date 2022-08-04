‘He’s the most impressive young player I’ve EVER had’: 76ers coach Doc Rivers hails Tyrese Maxey

Sixers coach Doc Rivers has called Philly Guard Tyrese Maxey “the most impressive young player I’ve ever had” after the 21-year-old’s breakthrough season last year.

Speaking with NBA legend Vince Carter and co-host Ros Gold-Onwude at the ‘VC showRivers praised Maxey’s ability and commitment to getting even better.

“He’s the most impressive young player I’ve ever had in 21 years of coaching,” Rivers said. “So that’s how impressive he is.

His work ethic, Vince, is unbelievable. We’ve had to tell him quite a few times this summer, at least two or three times, to sit down and relax.’

Tyrese Maxey had a great second year and now looks set to be an important part of the Sixers future

After a promising but inconsistent rookie year, Maxey exploded last season with an average of 17.5 points and 4.3 assists on 48.5/42.7/86.6 shootings.

Those were huge improvements from his rookie year, when he averaged 8.0 points per game and struggled with his three-point shot of just 30.1 percent.

Maxey’s tireless work ethic certainly played a part in rectifying those shooting problems, and the Kentucky alum recently took his very first vacation, according to Rivers, even asking Rivers’ son (and Sixers development coach) Spencer what to do on vacation.

Doc Rivers spoke highly of Maxey to Vince Carter and co-host Ros Gold-Onwude

And Carter seemed surprised by River’s ‘most impressive claim’ regarding Maxey

“Vacation is too long a bus,” Rivers recalled saying when he got back from the trip. “Can’t last that long.”

While Maxey’s massive shooting improvement may have taken people outside of the Sixers by surprise, Rivers saw a man who wasn’t missing in practice—and eventually he would start taking shots.

“I’ve been saying it all year, this guy can shoot,” he recalled of Maxey’s rookie year.

Maxey has worked with former star Sam Cassell in addition to Spencer, and the Sixers assistant fully expected his game to grow.

Doc Rivers told eight-time All-Star Vince Carter Maxey’s work ethic is ‘incredible’

“Every man I work with makes big leaps every year,” he said NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I understand the concept of the basketball game.

I understand how to be successful in a basketball game. Tyrese was not a top-15 pick, top-10 lottery pick. When we got it, we were shocked that we got it.’

Maxey will join a formidable Sixers lineup that has championship aspirations this season as James Harden (perhaps healthier?) will return for another deal and Joel Embiid is fresh off an MVP-caliber season.

The additions of Harden’s former teammates PJ Tucker and Daniel House will also help amplify the depth of a team that often looked thin during the playoffs.