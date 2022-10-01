‘He’s the most important part!’: Tottenham CAN’T afford to lose Antonio Conte, says Peter Crouch

Tottenham have been warned Antonio Conte is invaluable to their current project, by former Spurs striker Peter Crouch.

The Italian coach has been a revelation in north London since he took charge last November after managing to bend their dismal form under Nuno Espirito Santo.

And, ahead of this weekend’s derby in north London, pundits were quick to praise the Italian and reiterated his importance to this Tottenham team.

Antonio Conte has quickly become a fan favorite at Tottenham since taking charge last year

Peter Crouch claims Italian boss is ‘the most important part’ of club project

Speaking of BT Sport, Crouch said: “He’s the most important part of the Spurs project, they were so far behind before. The immediate impact was telling.’

Fellow pundit and former player under Conte, Cesc Fabregas was quick to emphasize Italy’s desire to ‘have everything under control’ within his team.

Fabregas said: “He has clear ideas about what he wants to do, he has an immediate impact on the club. A very, very smart man, he controls everything. He is redeemed [Branislav] Ivanovic club legend, [Diego] Costa our best striker – he doesn’t get attached to anyone.

“He’s doing what he thinks is the best decision for him and the club. He says a lot, the word suffering and he says a lot of humility. He believes more in the team than in individuals. The team is always the most important thing for everyone in Italy.”

Conte has already shown his willingness to make quick changes at a club, as Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks found out this summer.

Conte recently dismissed rumors linking him to a possible Serie A return to Juventus

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand judged the Italian against Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta. The former United defender said: “One is very expressive and the other very pragmatic, but the common denominator is the focus and concentration on winning and developing a winning culture.”

Conte’s current contract with Spurs expires at the end of the season, prompting Italy to return to Turin and a club where he was a strong player, winning a hat-trick of Serie A titles as manager.

However, he labeled the speculation “disrespectful” to him and Juve boss Max Allegri, insisting he was enjoying his work in north London, with no desire to move on.

“We have just started the season and we have a long time to live and understand together, to keep working together,” said Conte, who signed a deal until June 2023 when he arrived in November last year.