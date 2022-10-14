‘He’s nowhere near’ – Haaland told to target ‘changed’ defender Van Dijk

Pep Guardiola will tell Erling Haaland to target Virgil van Dijk when Manchester City face Liverpool this weekend, emphasizes Jason Cundy.

The talkSPORT presenter says he ‘pitys’ the Liverpool defender for being ‘nowhere near’ his former self prior to his injury.

Getty Haaland has scored in his last seven Premier League appearances

Getty Cundy thinks Haaland should focus on Liverpool defender Van Dijk this weekend

The Premier League champions and last season’s runner-up will face each other this Sunday at Anfield, with title holders Man City looking to gain ground over leaders Arsenal and Liverpool in hopes of kickstarting the disappointing season.

All eyes will be on City’s summer signing Haaland, who is looking to complete his already outrageous goal tally of 15 goals in nine Premier League appearances.

More specifically, though, fans will watch the Liverpool defence, who has come under fire this season, deal with him – and Cundy believes he will target Van Dijk and avoid Ibrahima Konate.

“If I’m Haaland, I’ll attract Van Dijk,” ex-Chelsea centre-back Cundy told talkSPORT’s Sports Bar.

“Physically I think he is stronger and faster. I know he [Van Dijk] has been fine with his injury, but right now when I look at those two central halves and if you are Pep, which one are you trying to get the upper hand on?

“I’m going after Van Dijk. When was the last time you went into a match like that thinking that out of the two central halves, Van Dijk is the one that Haaland might not be able to handle?”

Getty Fellow Reds defender Trent has also been criticized but will miss the game against City after injured against Arsenal

Aside from an impressive 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth and a 0-0 deadlock against local rivals Everton, Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded in the remainder of their eight league games.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold took the brunt of the criticism, with his defensive capabilities being called into question after he was blamed for a few goals from his side this season.

However, Cundy thinks central defender Van Dijk has not been playing his best football this season, nor has he since tore his ACL against Everton in 2020.

“He had a terrible injury, we all remember, [Jordan] Pickford comes out, it’s a penalty, it’s a red card. It didn’t go the way he wanted, in the end nothing was given,” he said.

Getty Pickford’s tackle on Van Dijk resulted in the Liverpool star being ruled out for the rest of the season and missing 45 games

“He suffered a serious knee injury. As someone who suffered from knee injuries and retired early, I honestly feel for him.

“But when you talk about the next phase for him and his recovery and how he’s going to move forward as a player, you see he’s not the same player he was.

“There is a lack of movement, a lack of control, there is something in his game that has changed.

“Trent is taking all the abuse at the moment because he is an easy target out of position because of the way Klopp wants to play, the midfield is missing, there is more than one thing going on at Liverpool at the moment.

getty Haaland and Van Dijk went head to head in the Community Shield in July and the defender prevented City’s summer signing from scoring

“But I feel for Van Dijk because of the injury he has had, but at the moment he is not close to the player he was.”

Given the threat from Haaland, the Norwegian will be a real test this Sunday for Van Dijk and the rest of Liverpool’s rear.

But former Reds striker Peter Crouch, who joined talkSPORT Breakfast on Monday, thinks even the best defenders would struggle to contain the 22-year-old.

“I don’t know if you can” [stop them] right now they’re just confident,” he said.

“Last year they won the league and were the best team in the league. Then they just added 40, 50 odd goals per season.

“Nothing else has changed, they are still creating great opportunities, they will still score goals in other areas. But they have the best striker in the world right now.”

You can get all the updates from Liverpool vs. Listen to Man City on talkSPORT, kicking off at 4.30pm.