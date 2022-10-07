‘He’s not joking’: Biden warns that Putin is deadly serious about using tactical NUKES in Ukraine

President Joe Biden warned Thursday night that Vladimir Putin was not joking about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying the world faced the prospect of Armageddon for the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He made his warning at a fundraising event for Democrats at the New York home of James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert.

It comes amid growing fears that Putin is backed into a corner and could use tactical nuclear weapons to push back advancing Ukrainian forces.

“We have a guy I know pretty well,” he said at the reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reception.

“He’s not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is – you could say – significantly underperforming.”

Don’t be fooled into thinking that smaller, tactical weapons weren’t a major threat to the world, he continued.

“I don’t think there is such a thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” he said.

Ukrainian forces have made significant progress in pushing back Russian forces in recent weeks.

For the first time, Putin is apparently facing concerns at home that the war is coming unhinged.

A number of leaders have warned that a cornered Putin could unleash weapons of mass destruction as much to maintain his grip on power at home as to change the tide of war.

“For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if things actually continue the way they’re going,” Biden said.

That has officials wondering how they can allow Putin to give up and go home.

‘We are trying to find out what is Putin’s off ramp? Where does he find a way out? Where is he, losing not only face, but significant power?”

Before Biden unleashed his doomsday scenario, the focus had been on the choice of venue for the event – in the heart of a family known for its support of the Republican Party.

However, James Murdoch, 49, was also a top donor to Biden’s 2020 effort – breaking with his powerful father, whose Fox network gave Donald Trump a strong platform.

James Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp in the same year. His wife Kathryn is an environmental activist who has donated heavily to Democrat Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.

The couple founded the Quadrivium Foundation, which has given millions to left-wing organizations in recent years.

Earlier in the day, he visited IBM’s plant in upstate New York to highlight the company’s decision to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region.

It also meant that he could lend a hand to reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan, who face tough re-election battles.

Then it was on to a fundraiser at the governor’s mansion in New Jersey. The event for 15 guests was expected to raise $1 million for the Democratic National Committee, according to an official.

Singer and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi was among the select audience at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home to hear Biden once again rail against Trumpist forces in the Republican Party.

“Not all Republicans are MAGA Republicans,” he said, but “a good 35% are Trumpites.”

President Joe Biden plans to attend a fundraiser at the home of James and Kathryn Murdoch as Democrats try to cling to or expand their 50-vote majority in the Senate

Earlier, Biden visited IBM’s factory in Poughkeepsie, New York, where he came face to face with a quantum computer. It is part of a push to deliver a positive economic message

His hobnobbing drew ridicule from Republicans, who portrayed him as out of touch with voters struggling to cope with rising prices.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said: ‘Biden needs to meet with the only people who approve of his agenda: wealthy Democratic elites.

‘Biden’s inability to campaign outside the Acela corridor proves how out of touch he is with Americans facing rising prices, skyrocketing crime and an open border.

‘Democrats are trying to hide from Biden, but voters know they have stamped Biden’s disastrous agenda.’

Biden held the Murdoch event, first reported in radar onlinefollowing his schedule for a busy week – he flew to Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday to inspect hurricane recovery efforts.

The president has stepped up his fundraising pace in recent weeks, helping bring in $107 for the DNC for his year, “the most at this point in any year,” an official said. Reuters.

It comes at a critical time for Senate Democrats, who hope to cling to their 50-seat majority — or even expand it to avoid some of the partisan skirmishes of the past year, or even find enough support to change the rules to ban a filibuster for a law codifying the right to abortion.

After the summer gains, there have been tight races in Pennsylvania and Ohio and Wisconsin, where Republicans have been on the defensive.

Dr. Mehmet Oz has closed the gap on Democratic Lt. John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, whose negatives jumped in a new survey after attacks on his views on crime.

Murdoch also donated to Biden’s 2020 campaign

James (r) resigned from the board of Newscorp. His older brother Lachlan is co-chairman of News Corp

Drum major: Biden has raised millions for the Democrats. He is holding the marching baton at an August event in suburban Maryland, where he has also held fundraising events

James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid attend the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, USA, on July 8, 2022

Republicans have blasted Democrat Mandela Barnes on the air, allowing Republican Sen. Ron Johnson to maintain a narrow lead in the polls. In Arizona, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won over Republican Blake Masters.

The Georgia Senate race was rocked Tuesday night by new allegations that Republican Herschel Walker paid for a woman’s abortion despite backing legislation to ban the practice after 15 weeks.

The former football star took to ‘Hannity’ to deny the claim following a Daily Beast report citing a $575 receipt for the procedure, a $700 check signed by Walker dated five days after the procedure, and a get well card he signed . Walker refused to pay for an abortion, calling it a ‘flat out lie’ and said he sends money and cards to many people.

As a candidate, he has called abortion ‘a woman killing her baby’.

In another Senate race, in Nevada, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto trails Republican Adam Laxalt by 2 points in the Real Clear Politics polling average.

Last month, Walker supported Senator Lindsay Graham’s proposed nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks, before most women know they are pregnant

According to The Daily Beast, the woman was also able to show proof that she had a romantic relationship with Walker

The Murdoch financier is for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to Reuters. The president plans to attend an earlier event at the home of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

James Murdoch said 100 million dollars in his nonprofit Quadrivium Foundation, which made significant donations during the 2020 election cycle. They also gave millions to groups supporting Biden, opposing Donald Trump and fighting extremism.

Murdoch told the Financial Times days after the Capitol attack, which has featured in Biden’s speeches: ‘The damage is deep.’

‘The looting of the Capitol is proof positive that what we thought was dangerous is very much so. Those outlets that spread lies to their audience have unleashed insidious and uncontrollable forces that will be with us for years,” he said.