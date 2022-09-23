‘He’s kowtowing to bosses’: CNN’s Jake Tapper accused of trying to ‘kiss-up’ to new CEO Chris Licht

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been accused of “kowtowing to the new bosses” and deliberately steering his program to the right in an effort to win over CEO Chris Licht.

Tapper, the network’s lead Washington anchor, was rewarded Thursday by being named Chris Cuomo’s replacement in the coveted 9 p.m. primetime slot.

Tapper’s new job starts on October 10 and will run for a month – but insiders believe he is likely to become the permanent host.

Viewers and insiders noted that the 53-year-old had become decidedly more right-leaning, which they said was designed to appeal to Licht — who has said he wants to make the network less left-leaning and opinionated.

“Tapper is trying to survive,” said a media source who spoke to New York Post. “He drags to his bosses.”

Another added: ‘He’s very ambitious’ and described him as ‘very hard working’ with a ‘healthy ego’.

Viewers agreed.

‘Now we know why Jake sucked at the new bosses. Quid pro quo,’ one tweeted.

‘Getting promoted to kiss up to the New Right/Trumper overlords huh Jake?’ said another.

One woman complained about the lack of ‘real emotion’ from anchors.

“Ever since the new owner came in, the actual ‘hard hitting’ news hasn’t been there,” she said.

‘The real feelings they used to have disappear and they try to play between to get fox viewers. That’s not how you get an audience. This is how you reject them’.

Another said they had lost faith in Tapper after he tweeted a promotion of Jared Kushner’s new book — a move seen by many as a pitch to Licht and his team.

‘No thanks. I dropped CNN & Jake Tapper after his retweet promoting Jared Kushner’s book.’

Ratings for the hour have suffered since Cuomo’s firing in December, with the network unable to fill the slot long associated with the host.

Cuomo, ousted for advising his brother Andrew during his sexual harassment scandal, is set to start a new job anchoring NewsNation in October.

His time slot has since been staffed by a series of rotating hosts, but has failed to garner the numbers it did under 52-year-old Cuomo.

The shuffle comes just days after CNN announced a ‘reimagined’ morning show with progressive anchor Don Lemon.

“The world has come to trust Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,” Licht said in a statement announcing the shakeup.

“This move will showcase his hard-hitting reporting, smart analysis and follow-up interviews as our audience navigates the myriad issues at stake in the midterms.”

Licht, who replaced also-ousted chief Jeff Zucker last February, added that in addition to the change at 21:00 anchor Alisyn Camerota and legal analyst Laura Coates will share the time slot from

“By adding the insight, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand this coverage and create something free and compelling in prime time,” said Licht.

Since taking the helm, Licht has shown a desire to move away from meaningful reporting that became particularly prevalent during Donald Trumps election campaign and subsequent presidency.

Insiders have since said the longtime TV executive — he hosted Stephen Colbert’s Late Show for six years until it was announced he would replace Zucker — wants to return to the station’s roots as a hard-hitting news source.

So far, Licht’s tenure has seen a marked decline in partisan panels with outspoken anchors like former Trump aide Alyssa Farah.

However, the latest shake-up with Lemon — who has made no secret of her distaste for Trump — appears to contradict that effort.

CNN announced the change last week, revealing that Lemon is officially stepping down from his block at 10pm-midnight on October 7th.

At that time, the network will launch its new morning show, which will be hosted by Lemon, as well as co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.