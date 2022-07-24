‘He’s been at the top for 15 years’: Eden Hazard backs Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard has backed his team-mate Karim Benzema to win this year’s Ballon d’Or after a stellar season.

The Los Blancos captain scored 44 goals in 46 games last season, exceeding 400 club goals.

He particularly impressed in the club’s Champions League campaign, when Real broke their record by winning a 14th European Cup.

Benzema scored 15 goals in 12 UCL appearances with hat-tricks in the knockout stage against PSG and Chelsea.

For Hazard, this should be more than enough to get the 34-year-old a first Ballon d’Or after nine nominations. He told ESPN: ‘I think he deserves it. You know, there’s no doubt about it.

“But I think he deserves it not just for that season, but for his whole career, you know? It’s like he’s been at the top for fifteen years.’

The former Chelsea man continued: “Maybe he’s scoring more goals, that’s why people just want him to win this Ballon d’Or, but I think he deserved it before, like five years ago.

“He’s our captain now and he’s a really good guy too, you know? He doesn’t talk much on the field, he does what he wants.

“He’s our leader. So we just pushed him to go for the Ballon d’Or.’

Benzema is the favorite to take home football’s most coveted individual accolade, but he does face competition from Mo Salah after he shared the Premier League golden boot and came close to quadrupling it, and Sadio Mane after his win at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.