‘He’s a national treasure!’: Fans on social media celebrate Ian Wright’s choice to wear a pink shirt

Social media users have praised Ian Wright’s decision to wear a pink shirt during the season’s first match of the day broadcast.

The Arsenal legend was hailed online when he responded subtly to Sir Alan Sugar’s unsavory diatribe that called into question the color choice for the Gunners’ new third kit.

Wright, who donned a bright pink top in the studio on Saturday night, clearly disagreed with the former Spurs chairman – and is now being announced on social media.

Ian Wright wore a pink top to Match of the Day after comments from Alan Sugar

The former Spurs chairman questioned the color of Arsenal’s third kit for this season

Lord Sugar watched Arsenal’s season opener against Crystal Palace on Friday and tweeted: ‘Pink shirts! I wonder if @IanWright0 would have played in a pink shirt.”

Obviously, it’s none of Wright’s business who made his statement last night – and fans were full of praise for that decision.

One fan said, ‘Even as an avid Spurs fan, @IanWright0 is a total LEGEND’, while another wrote, ‘There’s no one better than @IanWright0’.

Social media users were quick to sing Wright’s praises after his Match of the Day performance

The Gunners showed their new strip on Friday night when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that the two figures have clashed online – as Wright lashed out at Lord Sugar for his “f***ing folly” after claiming the BBC introduced male pundits because Sugar called them “sexist”. ‘ all-women panels.

BBC presenter Gabby Logan was quick to call Lord Sugar a ‘parody’ and now Wright responded by criticizing his comments and labeling them as ‘laughable’.

“Alan, the thing is my friend, instead of just saying, ‘I’m wrong, there are a lot of guys working at all levels of the tournament,’ you doubled down on the total silliness.