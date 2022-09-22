Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius is diagnosed with a testicular tumour

Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius has been diagnosed with a testicular tumor.

The 28-year-old from the Netherlands will take an indefinite break from football to undergo further tests and treatment after a urological examination on Wednesday discovered the tumour.

Hertha coach Fredi Bobic said: ‘As bitter as this news is at first, we are full of hope and confidence that Jean-Paul will recover and return to our circle as soon as possible.

‘Until he returns, he will receive all possible support from us. We will be close together as the Hertha family and wish him only the best.’

The former Feyenoord, Basel and Mainz player joined Hertha on a free transfer at the beginning of August, signing a three-year contract.

He has featured in all six Bundesliga games since arriving, starting two and coming off the bench in the other four, playing largely as a central attacking midfielder.

The Berlin club are currently 13th in the table, having won one, drawn three and lost three of their seven games to date.

Boetius is the fourth Bundesliga player to be diagnosed with a testicular tumor this year.

His Hertha team-mate Marco Richter was diagnosed with a malignant growth earlier this year, but it was identified early enough to be removed through surgery without the need for chemotherapy.

Boetius (right) signed for Hertha from fellow Bundesliga side Mainz over the summer

Richter returned to action in the Bundesliga at the end of August.

Union Berlin defender Timo Baumgartl returned to action in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg after being diagnosed back in April. Surgery removed the tumor and he received a course of chemotherapy.

And Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller was found to have the same problem during a pre-season training camp in Switzerland after the new signing from Ajax complained of feeling ill.

Haller said in an interview late last month that he was doing ‘really well’ after starting chemotherapy, but is expected to be out for ‘several months’.

