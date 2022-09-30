Hertha Berlin reveal Jean-Paul Boetius does not require chemotherapy on a testicular tumour

Hertha Berlin winger will not need chemotherapy after further tests

Hertha Berlin has revealed that winger Jean-Paul Boetius will not require chemotherapy for a testicular tumor.

The 28-year-old took an indefinite hiatus from football to undergo further tests and treatment after a urologic exam discovered the tumor earlier this month.

Hertha Berlin gave a positive update on Friday.

Jean-Paul Boetius (left) was diagnosed with a testicular tumor earlier this month

“Great news about Boetius,” the club wrote on Twitter. ‘His test results show that he doesn’t need chemotherapy!’

Boetius was also optimistic after the surgery last week.

He wrote on Instagram: “The surgery was done and went well. Thank you for the heartwarming and uplifting words.

Feeling blessed and privileged, all because of you! Special thanks to Hertha and the medical team for their help.’

Hertha Berlin’s 28-year-old winger was also positive after surgery last week

The former player of Feyenoord, Basel and Mainz went to Hertha on a free transfer at the beginning of August and signed a three-year contract.

He has played in all six Bundesliga games since his arrival, making the foundation for two and coming off the bench in the other four, largely as a central attacking midfielder.

Boetius is the fourth Bundesliga player to be diagnosed with a testicular tumor this year.

His Hertha teammate Marco Richter was diagnosed with a malignant growth earlier this year, but it was identified early enough to be removed through surgery without the need for chemotherapy.

Boetius (right) signed for Hertha from other Bundesliga club Mainz this summer

Richter returned to action in the Bundesliga at the end of August.

Union Berlin defender Timo Baumgartl returned to action on Sunday in the 2-0 win over Wolfsburg after being diagnosed in April. Surgery removed the tumor and he received a course of chemotherapy.

And Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller was found to have the same problem during a preparatory training camp in Switzerland after the new Ajax signing complained of being ill.

Haller said in an interview late last month that he was feeling “very good” after starting chemotherapy, but is expected to be sidelined for “several months.”

Sebastien Haller has said he feels ‘very good’ after starting chemotherapy