Hershey’s company says there will be enough candy this Halloween – it just may not be festive 

Trick-or-treaters won’t have to worry about Hershey missing from their jack-o’-lantern buckets this Halloween, but the company is warning that the beloved candy bars will be short on festive packaging.

“Consumers don’t have to worry about empty shelves,” a Hershey Company spokesperson told DailyMail.com. We’ll all still be able to enjoy our favorite Hershey treats this Halloween; those treats can just be dressed up in everyday packaging versus seasonal or Halloween-inspired designs.”

The concerns come amid headlines that consumers may not be able to get their hands on a bag of holiday favorites after comments made by CEO Michele Buck when the company released its second-quarter results Thursday.

“Her comment meant that consumer demand grew so much that we had the opportunity to deliver even more Halloween than we do now, but we couldn’t have delivered that,” a Hershey Company spokesperson told us in an email. DailyMail.com.

“Because we knew those capacity limitations, we made the decision to produce more everyday candies during more Halloween.”

The Hershey Company assured their chocolate bars will be fully stocked and ready for consumers this Halloween season

Hershey CEO Michele Buck said everyday and seasonal products are made on the same line and the company needs to balance production to improve daily shelf availability alongside seasonal products.

Michele Buck, CEO of The Hershey Company, said the company can’t just focus on producing more chocolate for the holidays as demand for everyday shelf products rises.

“It was a tough decision balancing that with the seasons, but that was very important to us,” Buck told a reporter during Thursday’s earnings meeting. “That was a choice we had to make. We had the opportunity to deliver more Halloween, but we couldn’t deliver. We were really producing – we started producing Halloween in the spring, and that was really when we had to make these important decisions about what we were going to produce.”

“These capacity constraints that we referenced in yesterday’s earnings call are due to a massive increase in consumer demand in recent years,” the company spokesperson said.

“As in years past, our every day snack size range can be applied to seasonal displays if consumers can’t get enough of our Halloween and holiday products.”

CEO Buck further explained on Thursday that, despite the company increasing its revenues, COVID-19, coupled with supply chain and labor shortages, affected manufacturing.

“We struggled to efficiently bring production back to our historic levels,” Buck said, explaining that the company has taken action to address the issues by deploying teams to increase production.

An increase in the daily consumption of candy, while simultaneously producing seasonal candy, prompted the company to ramp up production — just not the variety, Buck explained.

“We look for improvement every week and this will remain a key focus area for our supply chain teams until our production and service levels are optimized,” Buck said.

The company’s net sales increased more than 19% to $2.37 billion in the second quarter ended July 3. The company experienced double-digit revenue growth, Buck said.

Despite the potentially scarce supply of Halloween parties, the company expects “to remain favorable from historic levels as inflation and fewer government benefits are expected to weaken consumers’ purchasing power,” the company said.

“The gains from higher sales growth are expected to more than offset higher supply chain costs.”

Hershey’s stock has doubled in the past five years. The beloved American chocolate bar has been circulating since the 1900s

Shares of Hershey Company have nearly doubled in the past five years. On Friday afternoon, the stock sold for $229.84 per share. The company also announced an increase in dividends to $1,036 on Thursday.

“Historically, Hershey’s revenue growth has been driven by higher prices and not necessarily volume… The company is entering this period from a strong position with that expertise,” said CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram.

The Hershey Company started in 1894 and sold its first candy truck in 1900. The company has chocolate factories throughout the US and abroad, including in Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, and Dubai.

Last year, Thrillist.com ranked Hershey’s Bar as the tenth of the 50 most coveted American classic candies.

In 9th place came Reese’s Pieces after Nestle Crunch, Mr. Goodbar, 100 Grand, Butterfinger, KitKat, Snickers and Twix. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were number one.

The Hershey Company has grown into a worldwide phenomenon since it opened in 1894

While Hershey’s is improving their production weekly amid supply chain setbacks, other companies can also prepare for the upcoming season.

Last year, the global supply chain crisis haunted Halloween as stores left shelves empty during the spooky season.

Costumes, ornaments and candy were held up in ports due to shortages of truck drivers, warehouse space and network bottlenecks.

IMAGE: Shop in 2021 as Halloween was threatened by supply chain chaos. ‘Distraught’ shoppers battled empty shelves and canceled orders weeks before the festivities

Customers were outraged after having to forgo Halloween in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, but were faced with the prospect of another muted party in 2021 due to delivery issues.

Home Depot president Ted Decker said in August 2021 that stores sold out of pre-release Halloween products almost immediately.

A Spirit Halloween employee in Layton, Utah, said last year: “[Our selection was] really good between mid September and late September. Once it was October, it was just gone, gone, gone.’

A company spokesperson added that they have “experienced a few scares this Halloween season” after lengthy delays and expensive shipping costs.

Shoppers continued to rant online last year about the disappointment of stores that didn’t have Halloween decor.