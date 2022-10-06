Herschel Walker’s son cracks jokes online after report suggests he ‘fathered ANOTHER love child’

A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday that undercuts the Georgia Republican Senate candidate’s claims that he did not know who she was.

Walker’s only named son Christian, 22, was back on Twitter Wednesday night responding to the new bombshell claims.

“Wear a condom, dammit,” Walker’s son tweeted moments after the claims were published in a Daily Beast Article.

The Daily Beast, which first reported on Monday about the abortion, said it had agreed not to reveal details about the woman’s identity to protect her privacy.

But Walker, who has expressed support for a national abortion ban without exceptions, vehemently denied the story, calling the abortion allegation a ‘flat out lie’, threatened a lawsuit against the business he has yet to file and said he had no idea of ​​who the woman can be.

Then on Wednesday night, The Daily Beast revealed that the woman — who was not named — was so familiar with Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child years after the miscarriage.

The news comes after Christian had his father removed on Tuesday for telling ‘lie after lie after lie’ – just hours after it was revealed he had paid for the abortion.

The woman decided to continue with the later pregnancy, even though she noted that Walker, who he had during the previous pregnancy, expressed that it was not an appropriate time for him, the outlet reported.

The Daily Beast said the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday’s story. Walker is scheduled to make a public appearance Thursday morning in Wadley, Georgia, as part of his cross-state Unite Georgia Bus Stop tour.

The latest reporting ensures that abortion will continue to be a central issue in the Georgia race, one of the most competitive Senate contests in the country. Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock are locked in a tight contest that is key to the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

It adds to a series of stories about the football legend’s past that have rocked Walker’s campaign.

Walker has been accused of repeatedly threatening his ex-wife’s life, exaggerating claims of financial success and exaggerating his role in a for-profit scheme that allegedly preyed on veterans and service members while defrauding the government.

Earlier this year, following a story by The Daily Beast, Walker acknowledged the existence of three children he had not previously spoken about publicly.

The woman told The Daily Beast for Wednesday’s story that Walker’s denial of the abortion was somewhat surprising to her.

Following the initial report on Monday, Christian also lashed out at both Republicans and Democrats this week for judging his relationship with his father, defiantly telling them: ‘You know nothing about my life.’

Calling the right-wing support for his father despite multiple reports of behavior contrary to Republican values, he first told Walker, “Don’t lie about the lives you’ve destroyed and act like you’re a moral family man,” before adding, “You should all worry about that, conservatives.”

In two videos posted on Twitter the morning after the report of Walker’s abortion payment emerged, Christian claimed he had ‘remained silent’ while ‘atrocities’ against his mother – Walker’s ex-wife – ‘were downplayed’ by the candidate and his allies.

Christian has made a name for himself as an outspoken conservative personality on social media. His profile rose sharply after his father declared he would challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.

But after the Daily Beast reported that Walker paid for his girlfriend to terminate her pregnancy and sent her a ‘get well’ cart after the fact — a claim the former NFL star has vehemently denied — Christian accused his father for being a hypocrite and a neglectful parent.

‘I remained silent as the atrocities committed against my mother were downplayed. I remained silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random children all over the country – none of whom he raised.

And you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise because it affected me,’ Walker said in the first of two short videos.

‘Family values, people? He has four children, four different women, was not in the house raising one of them.’

It comes after Monday night’s bombshell report cited as evidence a check written by Walker for $700, a card in which he allegedly told his then-girlfriend she should ‘feel better’ after the procedure, and confirmation from a friend of the woman who said she took care of her after the abortion.

Walker has denounced the report as a “flat out lie” and vowed to sue it.

But Christian attacked his denial on Tuesday: ‘I told lie after lie after lie. The abortion card falls yesterday. It is literally his handwriting on the card. They say they have receipts no matter what. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I’m done.’

He also suggested that some of Walker’s allies pressured him to express outrage at his father.

‘For the right to say I’m suspicious of saying ‘Hey, I’m done with the lies’ when you’ve all been calling me and saying, ‘Is it true about your dad? Gosh, we’re not winning Georgia.’ … it has been you. You have no idea what I’ve been through in my life,’ Christian shuddered.

He claimed that what he and his mother knew could have ended Walker’s campaign ‘on day one’.

Christian exploded at his father on Twitter both Monday night and Tuesday morning

He accused Walker of threatening his life and the life of his mother, Walker’s ex-wife

The social media star also clarified that he had only done one campaign event with his father as ‘we were told that he wanted to come forward with his past and hold himself accountable.’

‘None of that happened. Everything has been a lie, he added.

In his second video, Christian also accused Republicans of knowingly supporting Walker despite the ‘lies’ he had told.

“All this has been a lie, and you’ve known it, you’ve known it, don’t you dare,” said Christian.

Addressing Democrats, the 22-year-old added: ‘And then the left who say, ‘Well, he did all this to your mother and you were still with him. and you know it’s strange.’ You know nothing about my life.’

Walker, who is pro-life, has also been accused of assault by Christian’s mother, his ex-wife.

He has also been accused of exaggerating his success in business ownership and in his academic record.

Walker tweeted Monday night in response to the beginning of her son’s tirade: ‘I LOVE my son no matter what.’

This was after the 22-year-old took to the social media platform to accuse his father of threatening to kill him and his mother.

“I know my mother and I would really appreciate it if my father Herschel Walker would stop lying and mocking us,” Christian wrote.

‘You are not a ‘family man’ when you left us to beat up a bunch of women, threatened to kill us and made us move 6 times in 6 months because of your violence.’

The explosive Daily Beast reports this week come at a critical time — with just over a month to go before the midterm elections.

Walker is neck-and-neck with Warnock, a pastor who leads the church that Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

Warnock was elected via a special election in January 2021 and is standing for a full six-year term this year.