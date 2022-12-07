Herschel Walker’s son Christian claims Trump BEGGED the football star to run for Georgia Senate seat

Christian Walker is a 23-year-old conservative influencer whose public profile soared after his father ran for the Georgia Senate seat

Herschel Walker’s son Christian, a conservative social media personality, claimed that Donald Trump “demands” the ex-NFL star launch his failed bid for the Senate, despite his family begging him not to.

In a post on Twitter minutes after his father’s loss to Georgia Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock, Christian Walker said his and his mother’s objections to Walker’s candidacy “got the middle finger.”

The 23-year-old also accused Republicans of supporting Walker as a candidate just because he’s black, like Warnock.

The truth: Trump called my father for months and demanded that he run. Everyone with sense begged him, “PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,” Christian Walker wrote on Twitter.

He added, “We have the middle finger. He ran.’

In a follow-up post, Christian Walker called out the GOP for playing “identity politics” — an accusation the right often makes against Democrats.

“Republicans, we say we don’t play ‘identity politics’ and then you mainly run this guy because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won,” the social media star wrote.

DailyMail.com has reached out to a Trump spokesman for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Warnock, seeking his first full term after winning a January 2021 special election against a Trump-aligned GOP senator, defeated former NFL star Walker to give his party 51 seats in next year’s chamber .

He took to Twitter on Tuesday night to claim he and his mother ‘had the middle finger’ when they begged Walker not to run

Walker is a close personal friend of Trump’s, but in the end he was unable to overcome the many allegations of domestic violence and forced abortions.

Christian Walker’s public profile rose sharply after his father entered the Georgia State Senate race, but he rarely appeared alongside his football star father on the campaign trail.

He publicly broke from Walker in early October after a bombshell Daily Beast report accused Walker — who is pro-life — of paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

In two videos posted to Twitter the morning after Walker’s abortion payment report surfaced, Christian claimed he had been “silent” while “atrocities” against his mother – Walker’s ex-wife – were “downplayed” by the candidate and his allies.

Walker has vehemently denied ever paying for an abortion.

“I was silent as the atrocities against my mother were downplayed. I fell silent when word got out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids all over the country – none of whom he raised. And you know, my favorite topic to talk about is dad’s absence. Surprise, because it touched me,” said Christian Walker in the first of two short videos.

“Family values, people? He has four kids, four different wives, and wasn’t home raising one of them.”

Trump tapped Walker to run against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who won

Walker’s campaign was derailed by allegations of forced abortions and domestic violence

It came after the report cited as evidence, a check written by Walker for $700, a card on which he allegedly told his then-girlfriend to “feel better” after the procedure, and confirmation from a friend of the woman who said she took care of her after the abortion.

Walker has denounced the report as an “outright lie” and has vowed to sue over it.

But Christian attacked his denial on Tuesday: “I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion card fell yesterday. It is literally his handwriting on the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. OK, I’m done.’

Christian Walker also suggested that his father threatened his life, claiming, “You are not a “family man” when you left us to fuck a bunch of women, threatened to kill us and made us move six times in six months from your violence. ”

On Tuesday night after the runoff, he lashed out at his father’s allies who criticized him for speaking out against the GOP campaign.

“I was called a backstabber after getting angry and puffed up after watching my dad lie for 18 months straight,” Christian Walker wrote on Twitter.

But isn’t he underhanded for leaving behind his 2 minor children whom he kept a secret to grow up without a father as he pursues more fame and power? Miserable. Raise your children.’