Herschel Walker tells bizarre story about a bull as polls shows him neck-and-neck with Warnock

Georgian Republican Herschel Walker told a strange story about a bull who left three pregnant cows behind during a meeting with heavyweight senators from the GOP, as polls show he is neck and neck with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

A New Emerson College/The Hill opinion poll found that 48 percent of respondents intended to vote for Warnock, 46 for Walker, showing that public perception was relatively unfazed by allegations that the ex-NFL star convinced an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion and tried to convince her again.

The race is closer than the one between Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is 51 to 46 percent behind.

Walker held an event Tuesday with National Republican Senatorial Campaign (NRSC) chairman Rick Scott, Florida, and Senator Tom Cotton, Ark., in Carrollton, Georgia.

In his closing remarks, Walker delved into a patriotism parable about a bull who impregnated three cows but thought he needed more:

“This bull in the field with six cows. Three of them are pregnant, so you know something is up. But all he cared about was putting his nose to the fence and looking at three other cows that didn’t belong to him. Now all he had to do was eat grass. But no, no, no. He thought somewhere else was better. So he decided, I want to go there. So one day he measured that fence and he said I think I can jump over this. So that day where he came back, and when he came back, he dove over that fence and his belly got cut open at the bottom. But when he reached the other side, he shook it off and got so excited about it. And he ran to the top of that hill, but when he got there, he realized it was bulls too. So what I’m telling you, don’t think anything else is better – this is the largest country in the world today.”

Last week, the Walker campaign was rocked by allegations that he pressured his ex into having an abortion in 2009, even sending her money for the procedure and a get well card. Walker has flatly denied the allegations and even denied knowing the woman.

Walker has publicly supported a 15-week abortion ban, without exception for rape or incest, and has spoken out against “absent fathers,” particularly in the black community.

Republicans in the Senate have backed Walker, knowing that his election would earn them a delicate majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

“People are getting tired of ads and the lies they tell about Herschel Walker,” Cotton told the crowd.

“If you like abortion up to birth… you should vote for Warnock,” Scott said, ignoring the abortion allegations.

On Friday, the ex-girlfriend, who declined to be identified, said Walker tried again two years later to convince her to have an abortion and she declined. The couple then broke up and she said Walker is barely involved in the child’s life other than paying child support and the occasional gifts.

“They’ll do what it takes, say what they have to say, because they want this chair here,” Walker said. “I don’t think they know they woke up a bear. I’m not just a dog now, I’m a bear.”

The Daily Beast reported Monday night that in 2009, Walker gave the woman he was currently dating $700 to pay for an abortion procedure and a get well card.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, reportedly provided the Daily Beast with a bank deposit for Walker’s payment and a receipt of the $575 lawsuit.

The Daily Beast provided an image of the card, which read in handwriting: ‘Pray you feel better -H.’ The handwriting resembled other signatures Walker had given.

The ex-girlfriend said Walker barely knew his now 10-year-old son and had “perhaps only seen him three times” in the boy’s life. The woman said she only communicates with Walker’s now-wife Julie Blanchard, who calls to ask the boy’s size before sending gifts for Christmas and birthdays.

Meanwhile, Walker’s only named child pulled his father out of his mouth on Tuesday morning for telling “lie after lie after lie” following the abortion map report.

Christian Walker, 22, also lashed out at Republicans and Democrats for judging his relationship with his father, defiantly saying, “You don’t know anything about my life.”

He called out right-wing support for his father despite multiple reports of behavior that conflicted with Republican values, first telling Walker, “Don’t lie about the lives you destroyed and act like you’re a moral family man.” before adding, ‘You should care about that, conservatives.’

In two videos posted to Twitter the morning after the report surfaced on Walker’s abortion payment, Christian claimed he was “silent” while “atrocities” against his mother – Walker’s ex-wife – were “played down” by the candidate. and his allies.