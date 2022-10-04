Herschel Walker son’s responds to report claiming senate candidate paid for ex-lover’s abortion

The only named child of controversial Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has spoken out following a report that the pro-life candidate secretly paid for a former lover’s abortion.

Christian Walker, 22, the son of the former NFL star and his college sweetheart, Cindy Grossman, said on Twitter: ‘Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run because we all knew (some of) his past. ‘

He continued: ‘Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air all his dirty laundry in public while lying about it.’

Walker’s campaign has rejected the new story accusing the former football star of paying for a partner’s abortion in 2009.

In response to The Daily Beast’s shocking new article published Monday, in which the woman in question showed the report a personal check and card she received from Walker, a spokesman for his campaign called it a ‘false story.’

Christian, for his part, advocates extreme views on life on his social media channels

In May, he joked in a TikTok video that women fighting for abortion rights shouldn’t worry about reproductive rights because they’re too unattractive to have sex.

He said in a December 2020 tweet: ‘Liberals hate women who aren’t man-hating lesbians or weekly abortion patients’

Christian also tweeted: ‘I know my mother and I would really appreciate it if my father Herschel Walker would stop lying and mocking us.’

He added: ‘You are not a ‘family man’ when you left us to beat up a bunch of women, threatened to kill us and made us move 6 times in 6 months because of your violence.’

His final statement read: ‘I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes responsibility. But how DARE YOU to LIE and act as if you are a “moral, Christian, upright man”. You have lived a life of RUINING other people’s lives. How dare you.’

Christian Walker later deleted this message, which was a reply to his father’s post

Responding to her son’s messages, Walker said: ‘I LOVE my son no matter what.’

Christian responded by writing in a now deleted tweet: ‘You have 4 kids that we know of and you weren’t in the house raising ONE of them, you were out cheating and lying.’

He added: ‘If you loved your children you would raise them instead of running for a senate to boost your ego.’

Christian, for his part, advocates extreme views on life on his social media channels.

In May, he joked in a TikTok video that women fighting for abortion rights shouldn’t worry about reproductive rights because they’re too unattractive to have sex.

He said in a December 2020 tweet: ‘Liberals hate women who aren’t man-eating lesbians or weekly abortion patients.’

A month later he wrote: ‘It’s not my job to pay for your abortion because you couldn’t close your legs. My taxes must go to useful things.’

Christian Walker pictured with former President Donald Trump in 2020

Attorney Robert Ingram, who represents Walker, told the website: ‘All you want to do is run stories to target black conservatives. You focus on black conservatives.’

Georgia’s Senate race is one of the most watched in the country as Republicans try to wrest control of Congress.

In the November election, Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker said in May 2022 that he opposes abortion without exception. He told reporters: ‘There is no exception in my mind. As I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.’

He continued: ‘You never know what a child is going to be. And I’ve seen some people, they’ve had some hard times, but I always said, ‘No matter what, hard times make hard people.’

Walker has called for more funding for adoption and support for single parents.

The woman, who is not named in the report, showed a reporter a receipt from September 2009 for the procedure.

That same month, the woman received a check for $700 and a get-well card that included the messages ‘Rest,’ Relax’ and ‘Recover.’

According to the Daily Beast, the woman was also able to show proof that she had a romantic relationship with Walker.

Following the publication of the article, Walker said he planned to sue the Daily Beast and that the suit would be filed on Tuesday.

He wrote in a statement published on his social media channels: ‘This is a flat out lie and I vehemently deny this.’

“This is yet another disgusting hatchet job by a Democrat activist masquerading as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started,” the statement read.

It continued: ‘He has been harassing my friends and asking if I was the father of their children. He has called my children a ‘secret because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign.’

The statement concluded: ‘Now they are using an anonymous source to further slander me. They will do anything to stay in power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics’.

Walker said in August 2022 that abortion was something ‘that people are not concerned about’ with regard to November’s midterm elections, according to Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Despite this, he released a statement in September highlighting his opponent’s pro-choice record.

Walker said of Warnock: ‘Raphael Warnock wants to protect the killing of babies right up to birth. We must do better’.

Last month, Walker supported Senator Lindsay Graham’s proposed nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks, before most women know they are pregnant.

In June, Walker repeatedly denied paying for an abortion while being secretly interviewed by a liberal activist posing as one of his supporters.

Shortly after the Daily Beast’s article was published, right-wing activist Erick Erickson tweeted: ‘I thought we all knew this. Old news and people also change over time.’

Erickson later clarified his remarks to say, ‘About the Walker thing, it might not have been public, but I’m about 100% sure one of his opponents told me it was hearsay.’

He added: ‘I thought it was public but maybe it wasn’t. It was certainly talked about in quiet discussions’.

Last month, Walker supported Senator Lindsay Graham’s proposed nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks, before most women know they are pregnant

In the 2008 book Breaking Free, Walker revealed his mental illness. He said he was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. In that account, Walker recounted as many as a dozen personalities – or ‘alters’ – that he had constructed as a defense mechanism against the bullying he suffered as a stuttering, overweight child.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness describes the disorder as ‘switching between multiple identities’, leaving a person with ‘gaps in memory of everyday events’. It notes that men with the disorder often ‘exhibit more violent behavior rather than amnesia’.

In his book, Walker acknowledged violent urges. He wrote that he was playing Russian roulette and recalled sitting at his kitchen table in 1991, pointing a gun loaded with a single bullet at his head. ‘I wasn’t suicidal,’ Walker explained, but ‘just saw mortality as the ultimate challenge.’

Beating a turnaround story, Walker said he decided in 2001 that “it was time to stop running and face some harsh realities.” He cited therapy and his Christian faith as influences.

His watershed moment: driving his car to confront a man who was ‘messing with my schedule’ and thinking about what it would be like to shoot the man. Walker changed course, he wrote, after seeing a bumper sticker with the message ‘SMILE. JESUS ​​LOVES YOU.’