Herschel Walker says the only thing he can support about Biden is he ‘eats a lot of ice cream’

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said Biden’s only policy he supports is “eating a lot of ice cream,” as he admitted giving his ex-girlfriend a check for $700 in a lengthy interview with NBC.

NBC obtained a copy of the check and a receipt for the abortion procedure from Walker’s ex, who is the mother of one of his children. The news channel handed Walker a copy of the check during the interview.

“Yeah, that’s my check,” said the Senate candidate, who is competing in one of the hottest midterm races this season.

However, he denied that the 2009 check was intended to pay for an abortion.

“It’s a lie,” Walker said. “Prove I did. Just show me that such things are not for me.’

He said he has “no idea what that could be for” and claimed that he had offered the woman many checks over the years. The woman told NBC News that this was the only payment Walker ever sent before she had his child.

“You want me to answer something that’s a lie, and everyone’s trying to fool me and make me respond,” Walker added.

Walker also defended pulling out a police badge on Friday night during the debate. “This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County from the Johnson County Sheriff, which is a legit badge,” Walker said in the NBC interview.

Walker and Warnock faced each other Friday night before the November 8 election

On why voters should believe him, Walker said, “Voters believe me because I’ve been very transparent about everything I’ve ever done. You know I’ve written a book about everything I’ve done, I haven’t tried to hide anything I’ve ever done.”

The woman first told The Daily Beast that Walker pressured her to have an abortion and gave a copy of the $700 check and a “get well soon” card the ex-NFL star gave her in 2009. offered. The woman became pregnant again with Walker’s child in 2011 but refused his requests to have her have an abortion that time and the relationship ended.

When asked if President Biden has done anything he supports, Walker said, “Is there one thing he’s done that I support? He eats a lot of ice cream.’

Walker has previously expressed support for Senator Lindsey Graham’s 15-week abortion bill, with no rape or incest exceptions, but changed course during a debate with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on Friday.

He said he supported the Georgia heartbeat law, which bans abortion earlier in a pregnancy but makes exceptions for rape and incest.

“I will always support life, but I also support what the voice of the people is,” Walker said. “The voice of the people is the Georgia Heartbeat Bill, which contains exceptions. Well, I’m a senator for the people. And I said, one of the problems we have… [is that] Washington senators have forgotten the people they put there.”

Walker pulled out the badge of honor when Warnock claimed he had “pretend to be a police officer.”

“One thing I didn’t do: I never pretended to be a police officer and I never threatened a gunfight with the police,” Warnock said during the debate.

“Anyone can joke, but this badge gives me the right … if something happened in this county, I have the right to work with the police to get things done,” Walker said in the NBC news report. interview.

“I never embellish,” Walker added. ‘I have never yet done it. I work for the police.’

The senate candidate also responded to allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife and 23-year-old conservative influencer son Christian.

Walker was asked about Christian’s allegations that he and his mother were forced to move “fleeing your violence six times in six months.”

“I love my son Christian. I love my whole family. I will always love them and all. That’s what I will say for my son Christian, and I have no violence,” Walker said.

Asked about his struggle with mental illness, which he wrote about in a 2008 memoir, he said he no longer suffers from the symptoms of dissociative personality disorder.

“I am redeemed,” Walker told NBC. ‘I’ll put it this way: everyone wants to talk about a house I used to live in. I don’t live there anymore. I have moved. My life is doing incredible things now.’

Walker has blamed his condition on allegations of previous violent episodes. Christian’s mother, Cindy Grossman, said in a 2008 interview with CNN that Walker had held a gun to her head several times and a razor to her throat once. Walker did not deny the allegations, but said he does not remember them.

Despite his troubled past, former President Trump launched Walker to the forefront of the Senate race with an endorsement. Still, Walker declined to discuss the former president’s ongoing claims of 2020 election fraud.

“Herschel Walker is running,” he said in the interview. President Trump is not walking. President Trump, he’s in Florida. Who is currently in office is President Biden, Senator Warnock and their policies are harming this country.”

Asked specifically if he believed the election had been rigged, Walker replied, “I have no idea and I don’t care. What matters to me is that this election is coming up in November.”