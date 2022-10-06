Herschel Walker says if he did pay for abortion for an ex it would be ‘nothing to be ashamed of’

Herschel Walker insists he doesn’t know the woman who claims he paid for her to have an abortion, as the Georgia Republican Senate candidate faces more surprise scandals in October — including his conservative influencer son publicly speaking out him.

Walker told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday morning that he would have admitted if he paid a former partner for him to terminate their child’s pregnancy, claiming it is ‘nothing to be ashamed of’ despite his consistent pro- life attitude.

ONE report from The Daily Beast Monday claims a woman showed the reporter a personal check for $700 and a ‘get well’ card she received from Walker, urging her to ‘rest’, ‘relax’ and ‘recover’.

She said the funds were for her to get an abortion and supported her claim with a $575 receipt from an abortion clinic from 2009.

Walker completely denied all the allegations made by the anonymous woman in a Fox News interview hours after the article was published. He also released a statement in the same vein.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said he would admit if he paid for an ex-partner to get an abortion because it’s ‘nothing to be ashamed of’ – despite consistently sharing his anti-abortion stance with no exceptions

The former NFL star said in his radio interview Thursday when asked about the allegations: ‘I know this is untrue.’

‘I don’t know anything about any woman having an abortion,’ he said, before launching into a bewildering series of excuses, claiming that if he paid for an abortion it would be forgiven because it was his past life.

When pushed on whether he needs forgiveness, the candidate walked back his comments and said ‘no’.

“I hate to say I’m born again, but I have a new life,” Walker said. ‘And I have moved forward.

“Had it happened I would have said it because it’s nothing to be ashamed of,” he claimed.

‘You know, people have done it, but I don’t know anything about it. And if I knew about it, I would be honest and talk about it, but I don’t know anything about that, Walker concluded.

Christian Walker (right), the 22-year-old son of the former NFL star and his college sweetheart, Cindy Grossman, wrote on Twitter: ‘Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run because we all knew ( some of) his past’

Georgia’s Senate race is one of the most watched in the country as Republicans try to regain majority control of Congress.

In the midterm elections in November, Walker will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker is strongly pro-life and said in May 2022 that he opposes abortion without exception.

He told reporters: ‘There is no exception in my mind. As I say, I believe in life. I believe in life.’

“You never know what a child will become,” he continued at the time. ‘And I’ve seen some people, they’ve had some hard times, but I always said, ‘No matter what, hard times make hard people”.

Walker has called for more funding for adoption and support for single parents.

The candidate’s only named child Christian Walker, 22, said he begged his father not to run for Senate because of the huge amount of baggage in his past.

The son of the former NFL star and his college sweetheart, Cindy Grossman, wrote on Twitter: ‘Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one.’

“He decided to give us the middle finger and air all his dirty laundry in public while lying about it at the same time,” he continued.

During Walker’s appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show this week, photos soon surfaced of the card the anonymous woman claims was given to her by Walker after her miscarriage — along with a $700 check

He followed up on Wednesday night in another tweet apparently aimed at his father, saying: ‘Wear a condom, dammit.’

Walker told Fox host Sean Hannity on Monday in an apology for the report about him transferring money to this anonymous woman: ‘I send money to so many people… I believe in being generous.’

However, his attorney Robert Ingram is quoted by The Daily Beast as claiming that the latest attack by the left-wing media site is just a continuing trend to focus on smearing black conservative candidates.

‘All you want to do is run stories to target black conservatives. You focus on black conservatives,” Ingram said.

Walker told Hewitt on Thursday: ‘They can say a lot of things, but I know for a fact that no one has ever told me that or I paid for an abortion. It never happened.’

The woman who claims Walker paid for her abortion has not been named or come forward, and no other source has confirmed the report.

Following the publication of the article, Walker vowed to sue The Daily Beast.

He wrote in a statement published on his social media channels: ‘This is a flat out lie and I vehemently deny this.’

“This is yet another disgusting hatchet job by a Democrat activist masquerading as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started,” the statement read.

It continued: ‘He has been harassing my friends and asking if I was the father of their children. He has called my children a ‘secret’ because I did not want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign.’