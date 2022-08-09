Herschel Walker Is Target of Ad on Domestic Abuse Accusations

ATLANTA — In his Senate campaign, Herschel Walker has not hidden his past struggles with mental illness and violence in past relationships, aspects of his background that he outlined in a 2009 memoir and which his campaign tried to address in the early days.

Now a group of anti-Trump Republicans is hammering him on one of those episodes.

In a new ad on major networks in the Atlanta media market, footage of Mr. Walker scoring a touchdown for the University of Georgia is interspersed with close-up videos of his ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, describing how he once held a gun to her temple and threatened to pull the trigger.

“Do you think you know Herschel Walker?” asks a narrator. “Well, think again.”

Mr Walker has not denied Ms Grossman’s allegations, saying that his violence against her was a result of his struggles with mental health. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.