Herschel Walker insists he still loves his son – despite video rant calling him a liar over abortion

Herschel Walker said he loved his son “unconditionally” in an interview Wednesday morning, after 22-year-old Christian Walker delivered a video diatribe in which he denied the Senate candidate for his “lies” about abortion claims.

Walker, 60, has endured fierce criticism since an unnamed woman said the former football star had paid for her resignation in 2009.

It sparked accusations of hypocrisy over his support for an outright abortion ban — not least from his only named son.

During an appearance on Fox and Friends, Walker was asked if his son was lying when he said the Republican nominee in Georgia was merely posing as a “family moral man.”

“Well, I love my son unconditionally,” he replied.

“And I’ve always been like that, I’ve always loved him unconditionally.

“You know, he graduated a few months ago. He is now a young man doing his own thing, but his father is always there for him.

“I will always be there for all my children. And I love them.’

Herschel Walker said he loved his son ‘unconditionally’ in an interview after 22-year-old Christian Walker delivered a video rant in which he rejected the Senate candidate for his ‘lies’

“I remained silent as the atrocities committed against my mother were downplayed. I kept quiet when it turned out that my dad, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids all over the country — none of whom he raised,” Christian said in one of the two videos.

Republicans have gathered around a candidate they believe is still well placed to help them take back the Senate in next month’s midterm elections.

Former President Donald Trump led the charge, alleging that Walker was vilified by the mainstream media after the Daily Beast published details of the woman’s claims.

According to the report, Walker gave the woman he was dating at the time $700 to pay for an abortion and sent her a get well card.

Walker denies the claims and described the damage his son caused.

“The damage he’s doing… he’s letting people know that the left will do everything they can to win this seat,” he said.

“And I told you when I got into this race, I’m going to win this seat.

“People now see someone sitting in front of you who has been redeemed. And I want America to know that I’m living proof that you can make mistakes and get up and keep going.”

The former college and professional soccer player has already faced allegations of domestic violence.

He said he was “responsible” for incidents in his marriage to Cindy Grossman, but did not discuss specific allegations. Instead, he has cited his struggle with dissociative identity disorder as to why he can’t remember certain things.

Christian Walker also expressed his anger on Twitter after the abortion claim surfaced

Now his office suitability is being re-examined.

His son published two short videos after the abortion claims came to light,

“I remained silent as the atrocities committed against my mother were downplayed. I kept quiet when it turned out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids all over the country — none of whom he raised,” Christian said in one of them.

“And you know, my favorite subject to talk about is Father’s absence. Surprise, because it touched me.

‘Family values, folks? He has four children, four different women, was not home to raise any of them.’

He also aimed to deny his father’s abortion.

“I was silent, lie after lie after lie,” he said.

“The abortion card dropped yesterday. It is literally his handwriting on the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I’m done.’

In the interview, Walker stayed away from criticizing or contradicting his son.

Donald Trump came forward in defense of Herschel Walker after a bomb report mentioned the Georgia Senate candidate’s payment to his ex-girlfriend for an abortion

“What I say to that, it’s exactly what I said, I love him unconditionally,” he said.

‘I wrote about everything in my book. People can read a book, I wrote about it.

‘I put my whole soul into the book. I’m forgiven. The Lord has forgiven me. Like I said, I’m a Christian. I will always remain a Christian.

“That’s why I got into this race, because I see things going wrong… that’s not right in this country.”

For now, he has the support of key party figures.

“Herschel Walker is being vilified and vilified by the fake news media and of course the Democrats,” Trump said Tuesday.

“Interestingly, I’ve heard a lot of terrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don’t.

“Herschel has rightly denied the charges against him and I have no doubt that he is right.”