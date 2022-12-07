Herschel Walker defeated: Is it time for Republicans to embrace mail-in and early voting?

<!–

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich indicated Tuesday night that Republicans must overcome concerns about early voting and mail-in voting if they want to win.

“Sure,” Fox News’ Gingrich Sean Hannity replied when asked if GOP voters should drop their reluctance and ask if they should vote by mail. “You have to play the game by the existing rules,” the former House Speaker added.

Hannity had pointed out that Republicans “for whatever reason” shy away from using these voting methods, resulting in some significant losses in the 2022 midterm elections, including later Tuesday night in Georgia’s Senate elections.

As part of his false narrative about 2020 election fraud, former President Donald Trump insisted that voting by mail is not safe. He continued to say lately that the only form of voting he trusts is in person on Election Day, with paper ballots.

This has led Republicans to catch up each Election Day, with many Democratic ballots already in hand.

“For example, if you want Generation Z voters, you have to be on TikTok, even though in the long run we may be able to do away with TikTok as a Chinese communist device,” Gingrich argued.

“It means you have to recognize early voting,” he continued.

“It doesn’t do Republicans any good to save their TV money until October if they have a third of the vote in September,” he added.

Gingrich’s comments came in the hours leading up to another Republican loss in his home state of Georgia, when Trump-backed Herschel Walker lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the state’s Senate runoff.

When the polls closed at 7 p.m., Warnock had a commanding 30-point lead thanks to early vote counts — with the Democrats mainly benefiting from that method.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker concedes to Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock Tuesday night in Atlanta

Walker was able to catch up several times throughout the night, but the Associated Press called the race for Warnock just before 10:30 p.m. due to the majority of the votes outstanding from the Atlanta area, which swings strongly Democratic.

Hannity said he would like to see Election Day become a holiday and limit mail-in ballots to the military and the sick, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many states have opened mail-in ballots to anyone who asks for it.

Gingrich also pointed out that one of the benefits of early in-person voting is that the parties know which of their voters are yet to go to the polls and can be better targeted.

Democrats focus on elections. Republicans focus on campaigns,” Gingrich argued. “We need to rethink from the ground up.”