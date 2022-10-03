Heroin addict chef, 34, is found dead in his cell after killing his mom and setting her on fire

A heroin addict who murdered his mother on Friday and set her body on fire after she threatened to kick him out of their $900,000 home has died two days later.

Chef Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his cell at the Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford following his arrest on Friday. He was pronounced dead at St Luke’s Hospital.

A SWAT team had searched the wealthy home he shared with Susan Howe, 70, in Truto, after family friends called a welfare check on his mother.

At the same time as the welfare check was called, the local fire brigade was also called to the scene after receiving a report of a fire.

A joint news release from the police department and the prosecutor’s office said that when officers arrived on the scene, they quickly realized the fire was the result of arson.

Adam had been standing close to the fire but ran inside when the police arrived.

He was arrested soon after. Officers were able to determine that the person on fire was Howe’s mother.

According to the DA, Adam Howe spent the night of his arrest in hospital before being handed over to police custody on Saturday morning while they tried to find him a place at a state-run facility.

The addict was expected to undergo a mental health check as part of his evaluation.

A source close to the family told DailyMail.com that Adam and his wife were both suffering from heroin addiction prior to the horrific events on Friday night.

The source said that Adam had been living with his mother and that she had been on the verge of kicking him out because of his drug use.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said Cape Cod Times: ‘A family member had called and asked to check the home.’

Susan Howe was Chair of the Truro Commission on Disabilities and Chair of the Truro Historical Society. According to her Facebook page, Susan also worked at a clothing store in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

Susan regularly posted photos showing her with her son and his son’s wife, Ailey. The last publicly visible post came in September 2021, when she shared photos showing the family laughing at brunch.

In October 2020, the trio went on vacation together to Boca Raton, Florida.

Adam said in a Facebook post that he married his wife in December 2019. On the eve of their first anniversary, he wrote on Facebook: ‘365 days ago I married the greatest woman in the world!’

The couple have a daughter together. On the Intro section of his page, Adam wrote: ‘I’m a new husband and a new father! My life is great!’

On his LinkedIn page, Adam says that he previously worked as a chef at several restaurants in Vermont and Massachusetts.

In 2012, he appeared in an episode of Food Network’s show: Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell. Adam was also a food writer for Southern Vermont Landscapes magazine.

The latest update on that profile says Adam is working on an English degree at Castleton University. He previously studied English literature at Emmanuel College in Boston.

On September 15, Adam wrote on Facebook that his latest children’s book was to be published with the title: Is it my ring?

The plot concerns a little girl who wanders through the big city looking for her mother’s wedding ring.

On the same day, Adam also wrote on Facebook that he appreciated the support of his wife, Aliey.

He wrote: ‘Aliey is safe and well and recovering and we are delighted to say she is on her way back to her loving family.’

The murder suspect added: ‘We are all ready for the day when the Howe’s are all where they need to be. And where they can all be their happiest and healthiest selves.’

Susan Howe lived in the Houser Way neighborhood of Truro. Her home is valued at just over $900,000, according to Zillow.

Susan’s death came just a few weeks before her 71st birthday.

A native of Natick, Massachusetts, she graduated from both Syracuse University in 1974 and Boston University in 1978.

Truro local government issued a statement on Howe’s death, saying: ‘Our hearts are heavy with the news that we have lost a beloved member of our community, Susan Howe.’

It continued: ‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this time of tragic loss. We are following police leads as they investigate this tragedy and have no further comment at this time.’

Talking to Boston Herald, DA Michael O’Keefe admitted murders are rare in Truro, a town best associated with realist painter Edward Hopper, who lived there in the 1930s and based some of his most famous works on the area’s visual beauty.

In 2002, writer Christa Washington was raped and murdered in her home in the city. O’Keefe would not ‘get into comparisons’ with the two cases, according to the Herald.

Washington was at home with his daughter when the crime took place. Her daughter was unharmed.

Garbage collector Christopher McCowen was later convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison.

O’Keefe also told the newspaper: ‘I don’t think it’s going to shock people to hear that we have a broken mental health system and it’s been broken for a long time.’

In a separate interview with Boston Globe, O’Keefe said his office is seeking to have Howe removed from police custody and taken to a mental health facility.

He said: ‘We have to prove, affirmatively, at any subsequent trial, that this guy was sane at the time of the crime. We want the evaluation to be carried out as closely as possible to the actions that resulted in someone’s death.’

Officials had said Howe will undergo a mental health evaluation as a result of conversations with and information from family members.

The incident is under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Truro Police and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.