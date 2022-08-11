Heroic Kentucky high schooler, 18, dies after falling ‘mysteriously’ ill while helping flood victims

A Kentucky teen who selflessly helped victims of historic floods for three days has mysteriously died after falling suddenly ill, becoming the 38th victim of the disaster.

Aaron ‘Mick’ Crawford, 18, returned home from his recovery efforts complaining of exhaustion and numbness in his arms.

He was then flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington and placed on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated over four days and Crawford eventually died last Friday.

The cause of Crawford’s sudden death is currently unknown, as the teen was an organ donor – meaning it’s unclear if his family can get an autopsy report from the coroner.

A total of 39 people died in the state’s catastrophic flooding last month, displacing hundreds of families after flash floods destroyed their homes and livelihoods.

Governor Andy Bashear announced the new fatality today after authorities found the body in flood-ravaged Breathitt County.

The high school football player and wrestler was remembered by friends and family as a kind person with an inspiring devotion to his Christian faith.

“He used to embarrass me because he stopped to pray for people he didn’t know anywhere,” his sister Rachel said.

Crawford, left, was described by his sister Rachel, right, as ‘the person I will always want to be’.

38 people have died in the Kentucky disaster, but many more are missing and Governor Andy Beshear said ‘we’re going to find bodies for weeks’

“He was the Christian I will always want to be. He was the person I will always want to be,” she continued.

Crawford wasted no time in springing into action when Kentucky was pelted by heavy rain and raging flooding last month, killing a total of 39 people.

“As soon as we understood there was a major disaster going on here, he sent me a message,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, who described the teen as witty and “strong as a bear.”

“I’m not sure if it had stopped raining when he messaged me on Facebook. He said, “Wanted to know where to go. He wanted to know where to help,” said Engle, who was also Crawford’s pastor and friend. CBS.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called Crawford’s death “another tragic loss to eastern Kentucky” and said in a series of tweets that he would mourn his “compassion and kindness to his neighbors.”

Crawford’s funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, August 10, and will be paid for by a relief effort launched by Beshear for the affected areas.

Crawford, an up-and-coming junior at Knott County Central and a football and wrestling team leader, wanted to be a conservation officer in old age.

“He had no enemies and hated no one,” Rachel told the… Courier-Journal. “He’s the closest person I’ve ever met who lived like Jesus himself.”

Crawford’s mother, Ronda, wrote on Facebook ‘I miss him already, but he’s home now’ and said she had ‘lost her heart’.

Crawford was described as a leader on both his high school soccer and wrestling teams, and for good reason – his predecessor said he was ‘strong as a bear’

Crawford, far left, can be seen here with his family. Crawford’s mum Ronda said she’s ‘lost her heart’

A flood warning for the area was issued last night, as Beshear warned of “storms moving through the area and could cause scattered flash flooding.”

Bridges in the Appalachians collapsed, isolating communities as homes were ripped from their foundations as mudslides poured into the valleys.

Some areas of eastern Kentucky reported more than eight inches of rain in 24 hours as the state was ravaged by the worst storm in its history.

The water level of the North Fork of the Kentucky River near Whitesburg rose to a staggering 20 feet within hours, well above the previous record of 14.7 feet.

Due to the severity of the flooding, Beshear complained that they would “find bodies for weeks,” but assured the Kentuckians that “we are making an effort to go door to door, again trying to find as many people as possible.”

Many have been forced from their homes, while others are stranded without water, electricity or other critical services.

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for the floods in Kentucky, allowing federal aid to complement state and local recovery efforts.

Biden announced his formal comments after a while to visit families affected by the floods and receive a briefing about volunteering.

He praised the spirit of the people of Kentucky and vowed that the government would be there for them.

‘I promise you. We remain the federal government along with the state and county and city. We’ll stay until everyone is back where they were—no kidding,” he said, walking in front of the crowd, mic in hand.