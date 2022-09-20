WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after stepping in to help a woman during an armed robbery

US
By Jacky
Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after stepping in to help a woman during an armed robbery 21
1663714645 522 Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after
Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after stepping in to help a woman during an armed robbery 22
1663714646 948 Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after
Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after stepping in to help a woman during an armed robbery 23
1663714648 927 Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after
Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after stepping in to help a woman during an armed robbery 24
1663714650 253 Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after
Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after stepping in to help a woman during an armed robbery 25
1663714652 64 Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after
Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after stepping in to help a woman during an armed robbery 26
1663714654 123 Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after
Heroic grandpa of 11 is beaten to a pulp after stepping in to help a woman during an armed robbery 27

Heroic grandfather of 11, 73, beaten to death after stepping in to help woman during armed robbery

  • Shocking video captured the moment Simon Mancilla Sr., 73, traded blows with an armed carjacker in a Houston parking lot
  • Mancilla said he saw the unidentified suspect choking the woman inside the car, so he rushed in to pull him out of the vehicle
  • The suspect pistol-whipped the 73-year-old several times, causing him to bleed to the point where the blood completely covered his eyes
  • Despite others arriving to help, the suspect was able to get away and throw Mancilla out of the stolen 2011 GMC Sierra truck

By Ronny Reyes for Dailymail.Com

Published: 22.01, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 22.05, 20 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

A grandfather of 11 was badly beaten after he tried to fight off an armed robber who was in the process of abducting a woman in Houston.

Shocking new footage released by the Houston Police Department shows the moment Simon Mancilla Sr., 73, tries to pull the gunman out of the victim’s black, 2011 GMC Sierra truck on Sept. 7.

The unidentified suspect immediately begins pistol-whipping the senior in the face, causing him to bleed.

Undeterred, Mancilla continues to tail the suspect and try to pull him out of the car as horrified witnesses look on.

Another man appears to rush in to help Mancilla, but the suspect is able to drive away as the 73-year-old is thrown from the moving vehicle.

Simon Mancilla Sr., 73 (left) was whipped in the face by an armed carjacker he confronted after allegedly seeing the gunman strangling a woman inside his car
Simon Mancilla Sr., 73 (left) was whipped in the face by an armed carjacker he confronted after allegedly seeing the gunman strangling a woman inside his car

Simon Mancilla Sr., 73 (left) was whipped in the face by an armed carjacker he confronted after allegedly seeing the gunman strangling a woman inside his car

Despite the blows to the head, the 73-year-old fought back and swung wildly at the robber
Despite the blows to the head, the 73-year-old fought back and swung wildly at the robber

Despite the blows to the head, the 73-year-old fought back and swung wildly at the robber

However, Mancilla was eventually overpowered and ejected from the stolen vehicle
However, Mancilla was eventually overpowered and ejected from the stolen vehicle

However, Mancilla was eventually overpowered and ejected from the stolen vehicle

Pictured: Mancilla covered in his own blood after the dangerous confrontation
Pictured: Mancilla covered in his own blood after the dangerous confrontation

Pictured: Mancilla covered in his own blood after the dangerous confrontation

Talking to locals KHOU 11Mancilla said he was driving by when he saw the suspect strangling the female driver in the parking lot of a check-cashing business in north Houston.

He said he warned the man to back off before jumping in to try to save the victim.

The 73-year-old required multiple stitches as he was pictured covered in blood from his confrontation with the gunman.

His son told KHOU 11 that Mancilla’s eyes were completely covered in blood from the pistol whips, so he could only swing wildly to try to detain the robber.

When asked why he jumped in to stop the armed thief, Mancilla said it was the only thing he could do.

“I have no choice,” he said.

Mancilla (right) needed multiple stitches after the incident, with his son (left) noting his father couldn't see through much of it because his face was covered in blood
Mancilla (right) needed multiple stitches after the incident, with his son (left) noting his father couldn't see through much of it because his face was covered in blood

Mancilla (right) needed multiple stitches after the incident, with his son (left) noting his father couldn’t see through much of it because his face was covered in blood

During the confrontation, another man (right) rushed in to try to help Mancilla
During the confrontation, another man (right) rushed in to try to help Mancilla

During the confrontation, another man (right) rushed in to try to help Mancilla

Despite his injuries and being ejected from the car, Mancilla said he did the right thing
Despite his injuries and being ejected from the car, Mancilla said he did the right thing

Despite his injuries and being ejected from the car, Mancilla said he did the right thing

The police are currently investigating the case, and the robber remains at large. The woman’s stolen truck has not yet been found.

The suspect was described as a white male, wearing khaki pants and a blue shirt.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the gunman’s arrest.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Face masks are no longer required on all…

Jacky

Man is hit by a car and killed while…

Jacky

Casey White asks judge to toss murder…

Jacky
1 of 4,177

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More