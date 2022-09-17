Hero Socceroos goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne is lampooned in circus performance in Peru

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Socceroos savior Andrew Redmayne has been taunted at yet another Peruvian event – this time mocked in a bizarre circus performance for ruining the South American country’s run to the World Cup.

The Aussie shootout specialist put a pin through Peru’s 2022 Qatar odds in June when he famously danced into the goal and dove to the right to keep out Alex Valera’s penalty.

Last month, Redmayne was hilariously mocked by a Peruvian rodeo clown dressed in a replica of the ‘Grey Wiggle’ Socceroo – and now he’s received a similar treatment at a circus act.

A circus star imitates Redmayne’s signature dances during penalty kicks as a striker prepares to take a shot – only for the fake Socceroo to literally move the goalposts

In August, the cult hero goalkeeper was hilariously mocked by a rodeo clown wearing his gray uniform and was chased by a bull

A video of the big top performance shows a bald-headed, bearded man dressed as Redmayne standing in a portable makeshift goal and dancing back and forth while another circus hand pretends to take a penalty.

As he rushes in to kick the ball, the fake Redmayne literally moves the goalposts by picking them up and dancing back and forth with them.

In mid-August, a video of the rodeo stunt showed a performer posing with his hands on his hips and facial expression that copied Redmayne’s reaction as he saved the shot and brought Australia to Qatar.

He is then chased by an angry bull, who knocks him off a small set of goalposts and charges at him.

Redmayne’s incredulous facial expression after saving Australia’s World Cup qualifier campaign has gone down in Australian sports folklore

Peruvians also targeted the Socceroos before taking to the field against their national side, with 13 shamans holding a spiritual ceremony on the hills of Lima to curse the Australian team and give their country a win.

The medicine men poked pictures of the Socceroos with swords and blew a native wind instrument called a pututo in the team photo.

“Peru will be in Qatar for the World Cup because we have seen the joy of the people after taking ayahuasca plants,” said shaman Walter Alarcon.

Peruvian shamans perform ritual for their national football team for June’s qualifier against Australia

Redmayne recently starred in a publicity stunt with The Wiggles, donning his signature ‘grey’ outfit while catching footballs while dancing with the crew.

The father of one then sang “Rock-A-Bye-Bear,” a Wiggles song that he said he knew all the words to because of his daughter’s love for the children’s band.