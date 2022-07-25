Hero saves five-year-old boy from drowning in Brooklyn pool after city lifeguards fail to react

A man pulled a five-year-old boy from the bottom of a Brooklyn pool after city guards did nothing to save the drowning boy, witnesses said.

Anthony Torres, a DoorDash delivery man and former lifeguard, was cooling off with his family at the McCarren Park pool on Saturday night when people started screaming about a boy who drowned in the pool.

The 37-year-old Brooklyn resident ran to the water’s edge, where he saw the boy curled up in the fetal position at the bottom.

Torres said no one — including the lifeguards — made an effort to save the boy, so he dove in and pulled him out of the pool.

“I started screaming for someone to come and do their job,” Torres told DailyMail.com, “they just stared at me from the seat, everyone just stared at me.”

Torres said that as soon as he got the boy out of the pool, he placed him on the floor and the water started flowing from his nose and mouth.

The lifeguards then arrived and began administering CPR for about three minutes before the boy was finally brought back to life.

The 37-year-old Brooklyn resident ran to the waterfront at the McCarren Park pool (above) where he saw the little boy curled up in a fetal position at the bottom

After the near-drowning, the McCarren Park pool was closed for the rest of the day

After the boy came to, Torres said the lifeguards “started attacking him” and told him to “go home.”

A member of Torres’s family, who was on the scene, agreed that the lifeguards treated him terribly.

“The lifeguards just attacked him, treated him unfairly and laid hands on him, treated him like he wasn’t doing anything heroic. That was their job,’ said the relative.

A NYC Parks Department spokesman said two lifeguards went to help the boy, while the other two remained in their seats to monitor the safety of the other swimmers.

“Two NYC Parks lifeguards rushed to help the child and administer CPR in response to a patron’s screams after they retrieved the child from the water,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

They did not comment on the treatment Torres said he received from the lifeguards.

Through tears, Torres described the rescue as “traumatic,” saying, “I was a lifeguard for two years, I’ve never seen anything like it. It was a very traumatic experience’

Police officers on the scene after Anthony Torres, 37, pulled a drowning boy from McCarren Park’s pool on Saturday night

The boy was transported to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn and is expected to recover, according to police and firefighters.

After the incident, the pool was closed for the rest of the evening.

