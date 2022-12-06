Hero risked his life to save sheep: Stranger was caught on camera jumping into a ‘freezing’ river

Do you know who this mysterious hero is? Email: jonathan.rose@mailonline.co.uk

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mysterious hero was caught on camera risking his life to save a ‘drowning’ sheep that was chased into a river by an out-of-control dog.

The middle-aged man, whose identity is unknown, jumped into the River Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales before pulling the farm animal out of the “icy” water.

Leslie Flower, who took on the impressive rescue mission, said the sheep had made its way into the “fast-flowing” river as the dog “barked” and “bitten” at it.

Just as the animal’s head sank under the water, the brave man swam through a stretch of rapids and dragged it to safety.

Dramatic footage shows a mysterious hero risking his life to save a ‘drowning’ sheep that was chased into a river by an out-of-control dog

The middle-aged man, whose identity is unknown, jumped into the River Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales before pulling the farm animal out of the “icy” water.

Leslie said she did not know the name of the good Samaritan, that he was not the dog’s owner, but added that he should be “acknowledged” for his incredible bravery.

He said: ‘This guy risked his life to save the sheep and never gave a thought to his own safety. He was very brave and deserves to be recognized for his courageous achievement.’

Leslie, from North Wales, said she was staying locally for a few days when she witnessed the incident in Linton Falls, near Grassington, North Yorkshire, on Saturday.

He said: ‘We noticed a dog that had run away from its owner, chasing a sheep along the river bank.

‘The sheep eventually ran towards the river with the dog barking and biting her and she was so scared that she ran towards the fast flowing part of the river with the dog also following her.

The rapids immediately carried them downstream, but the sheep was struggling because its wool was sodden and it could not swim.

Leslie Flower, who took on the impressive rescue mission, said the sheep had made its way into the ‘fast-flowing’ river as the dog ‘barked’ and ‘bitten’

Just as the animal’s head sank under the water, the brave man swam through a stretch of rapids and dragged it to safety.

Leslie said she did not know the name of the good Samaritan, that he was not the dog’s owner, but added that he should be ‘acknowledged’ for his incredible bravery.

The dog dodged to the side and ran for the rocks, but the sheep was upside down under the weight of its sodden wool.

“His head was under water and he was drowning.”

Leslie then said that she saw the heroic man jump into the water and carry the sheep to safety.

He continued: ‘A guy in the bank [not the owner of the dog] he had seen this happen and ran into the water to save the sheep.

“He braved the fast-flowing river, wading through the icy water and at one point fell in, which could have been disastrous.

‘Eventually he reached the distraught sheep, which was very close to drowning.

“He turned the sheep over so it could breathe and eventually managed to drag it to the bank where it began to recover.”

Leslie said a younger person had been walking the dog before it came off its leash and ran towards the cattle.

He hoped the incident would remind people to keep their dogs under control, especially around farm animals.