Hero paramedics rescue a Kelpie

Paramedics have rescued a Kelpie puppy after the working dog plunged 30 meters down a cliff on the NSW south coast.

A team of paramedics responded to the disaster by abseiling down the cliff to reach the helpless dog on Tuesday afternoon.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Faye Stockman said nine-month-old Max was rounding up sheep at Yerriyong when “he got a little too excited and slipped off the edge of the cliff”.

“Our special operations paramedics, who are trained in vertical rescue, abseiled down to Max before he was carefully bagged and pulled to safety,” she said on Wednesday.

To everyone’s amazement, the carefree dog survived the fall without a scratch.

“He’s a much-loved family pet so his owner was very relieved to see he wasn’t injured,” Ms Stockman said.

‘We were thrilled to be able to reunite Max with his family.’