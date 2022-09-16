‘Hero’ drone pilot tracks down lost dog in field four miles from owner’s home in Yorkshire

A ‘hero’ animal lover rescued a lost dog by tracking it down with her drone after it escaped from its owner’s yard and went missing for two hours.

Erica Hart, 33, found Jamie and Leah Hollinshed’s black schnauzer Hilda by locating her in a field four miles from their Yorkshire home just before a storm hit.

Erica, who says she’s rescued more than 200 dogs using the technology, sometimes spends more than £50 on petrol to help owners reunite with their animals, but doesn’t charge a dime because she’s doing it out of “the love of dogs’.

She managed to spot Hilda 20 minutes after the family searched for two hours near their home in Clayton on Friday, September 9.

The dramatic drone footage used to locate Hilda shows the escaped schnauzer running down a residential road in Thurnscoe, narrowly dodging an oncoming vehicle.

Erica Hart (pictured), 33, found Jamie and Leah Hollinshed’s black schnauzer Hilda by tracking her down with her drone in a field four miles from their Yorkshire home

She managed to spot Hilda in 20 minutes, after the family spent two hours searching for her near their home in Clayton on Friday, September 9. Pictured: Hilda with Leah’s son Oliver McDougall, 13

Hilda, a two-year-old rescue dog, then runs into a field before owner Jamie, 43, tries to catch her.

Using the drone, Erica told Leah, 37, to help Jamie keep an eye on their pet and help reunite the family.

Jamie said: ‘What she did is brilliant. She’s a hero, a real superhero.

“We had had a few hours where we hadn’t seen anything, but she saw her in 20 minutes. It just goes to show how good these drones can be, we were so relieved when she found her.

Dramatic drone footage shows the escaped schnauzer running down a residential road in Thurnscoe, narrowly avoiding an oncoming vehicle

“She saved her life. She could have been run over or the storms could have freaked her out. You immediately think the worst.

“Erica was in constant contact with us. She knew what she was doing and where to look and told us to break up.

“I have no idea how she got out. It must have been a small hole in the fence, but the storm must have scared her. She usually doesn’t leave my side, she’s like my shadow.

“Because it was getting late, we thought we’d never see her again. The storms were about to start again and that was worrying. I got tears in my eyes when we got her back.’

Fortunately, Hilda managed to get to the sidewalk in time to dodge the oncoming traffic in a heart-pounding moment in the footage

The drone expert was out shopping when Jamie called to say Hilda was missing, and immediately left to help.

She had helped Hilda find a home with Jamie and Leah in April, so finding her again was a matter close to her heart.

Erica, from Goldthorpe, South Yorkshire, said: ‘It was great to see the owner’s face after they’ve chased the dog for hours then I show up and it’s over in 20 minutes.

“Thank God we found her when we did. They were over the moon and it is so worth it.

Hilda, a two-year-old rescue dog, then runs into a field before owner Jamie, 43, tries to catch her

“The storms started minutes after I brought down the drone. It was good timing, because Hilda could have fired and we wouldn’t have seen her for hours.

“Once that drone is over the dog, it won’t go anyway, because I can lead people in fast enough. It’s like a military operation.

“I’ll question the owners about what the dog is like and that builds up a picture.”

Erica claims she saved more than 200 dogs in seven years. She runs a Facebook group called HARTSAR, which she uses to help owners find their pets.

Hilda ran past Jamie and back into the field before Erica gave the pair further instructions

She doesn’t charge for the service, even if that means spending money on gas instead of treating herself.

Erica added: ‘I’m going home for a few days and I’ve spent £50 out of my own pocket and I don’t have the stuff for myself to put petrol in the car to find a dog.

“When I post it on Facebook and see the comments, I lie in bed with a smile on my face and realize why I’m doing it.

“I do it out of love for the dogs.”

Using the drone, Erica told Leah, 37, to help Jamie with their pet — and helped the family reunite

Leah then posted on Facebook, praising “star” Erica Hart in helping him find Hilda.

She said, ‘She’s been on a straight adventure over Clayton, she’s exhausted, filthy and starving, bless her.

“Thank you so much Erica Hart for all your help, you’re a star.”

Erica’s post, including the drone footage, has been liked over 100 times and users praised her heroic work.

Jamie commented, “Cheers Ez, you’re a star mate.”