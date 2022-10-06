Hero dad who drowned at Yallingup beach, Western Australia, trying to save his teenage sons

A ‘hero’ father who died trying to save his teenage sons on a popular West Australian beach has been identified as an award-winning podiatrist.

Despite having no swimming experience, Ashwin Bhalsod, 55, ran into the waves at Yallingup beach in the state’s south-west at about 5.30pm on Saturday to help his children, aged 13 and 15.

Police said Mr Bhalsod, who was visiting the area from Perth, rushed to his children’s aid when he feared they were struggling – when in fact they were fine.

Bystanders pulled the father-of-two from the water and tried to revive him as emergency services rushed to the scene, but he could not be saved.

Dr. Ashwin Bhalsod, 55, (pictured) tragically drowned trying to help his sons at Yallingup Beach, in south-west WA, on Saturday afternoon

Now Mr Bhalsod has been remembered as a hero and a doting father who had spent more than 25 years working in the medical industry.

‘He put his sons’ safety above everything else and that was all that mattered to him,’ Slavko Mutavdzic, one of the first responders to retrieve Mr Bhalsod from the water, told Daily Mail Australia.

‘He was truly heroic in his actions when he went into the water knowing he couldn’t swim.’

According to online profiles, Mr Bhalsod was a senior podiatrist for Life Care and had practiced in the industry for more than two decades.

In 1990 he won the Australian Podiatry Association WA Award and the Australian Biomechanics Corporation Prize and had experience in ‘a number of Perth’s major hospitals, child development centres, aged care facilities, private practice and home visiting roles’.

‘Ashwin aims to establish and maintain a good rapport with his patients and has some who have been with him since he started his career 25 years ago!’ the website reads.

Pictured: Yallingup Beach (pictured) in Western Australia is a popular surfing spot

In the personal interests section of his online biography, the father of two gushed about his high-achieving sons.

‘Outside of podiatry, Ashwin is kept on his toes by his two young boys, both of whom have been accelerated 2 years into their education.’

Sir. Mutavdzic said the efforts of bystanders to help Mr Bhalsod that night were ‘enormous and inspiring’, with doctors, nurses and lifeguards rushing to try to save his life.

From the care he received, Mr Mutavdzic said he believed Mr Bhalsod had the ‘best possible chance of survival’ given the situation and that he was ‘proud’ to live in such a caring community.

However, Mutavdzic said he was appalled by the lack of facilities on the beach to prevent drowning.

‘Yallingup Beach is one, if not the premier beach in the South West of Western Australia. Many tourists from all walks of life come there lured by the grandeur of the landscape and the sea.

‘It is one of nature’s great traps. The pure beauty masks hidden dangers….. especially in the surf.

WA Police said Mr Bhalsod had no real swimming experience and there was no indication his sons were ‘doing anything risky’ (stock image)

“I think because of the attraction of a wide range of people of all swimming abilities to this beach, there should at least be lifebuoys located for easy access all year round.”

Mutavdzic is now calling on the local authorities to introduce mechanisms to stop similar tragedies.

“A tourist not far from the coast should not drown at a prime beach that has been seen in distress by people nearby,” he said.

‘We must not be prepared to write this off as a sad tragic event that just happens from time to time.

‘This father of two sons and now widowed husband would most likely be alive today if a rescue crane was readily available on this beach.’

Guildford Grammar School, where the teenage boys are students, told Daily Mail Australia they had ‘been in contact with the Bhalsod family to offer their condolences, help and support’.

Bhalsod’s funeral will be held in the school chapel at 9.30 on Saturday.

South West WA Acting Superintendent John Bowman said Mr Bhalsod put his children’s safety before his own.

“As most parents do, they go to the aid of their children when they are struggling, thinking they can try to save them. But the boys were fine, and unfortunately he wasn’t”.

‘To him, they [the boys] looked like they were struggling in the water and unfortunately he drowned trying to save them, he told ABC radio on Monday.

Supt Bowman said there was no indication the boys were doing anything risky in the water.

The police will prepare a report for the coroner.