Hero bystanders rescue woman being drowned in a public fountain in Spain [VIDEO]

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A shocking video shows the moment when heroic rescuers knock a man unconscious as he grabs a woman by her hair and tries to drown her in a public fountain.

The 52-year-old man – who has not been identified and is now charged with attempted murder – was cooling off in the water with the woman on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

A passerby offered to take a photo of them while they were in the fountain in a park in Valencia, Spain, and fled when the man handed him his cell phone.

The man thought his acquaintance was involved in the theft and tried to drown her in the fountain, according to local media.

Phone footage of the nail-biting fight shows the shirtless crook – who appears to be drunk – roughly grabbing the woman’s hair and forcing her head toward the water.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after apparently attempting to drown a woman in a fountain in Valencia, Spain, on Aug. 9. A shocking video shows him grabbing her by the hair and keeping her face close to the water

Phone footage shows a heroic rescuer in a red shirt holding the attacker in a stranglehold as he tries to let go of the woman

You hear a witness yell, “He’s going to kill her!” The man roughly pulls the woman’s head back and forth as he tries to resist the attempts to save her

You can see the man talking to her as he attacks her.

One hears someone screaming, “He’s going to kill her.”

As the crowd begs him to let her go, he holds on tight until a man in a red top jumps in and puts him in a stranglehold.

The man roughly pulls the woman’s head back and forth as he tries to resist her rescuer.

The battle intensifies when a second man, wearing a black t-shirt, jumps in and helps defeat the criminal

The attacker finally lets go of the woman’s hair when the second man packs a massive punch and knocks him down

A second rescuer in a black t-shirt jumps in and hits the crook with a fit of punches, while the man still holds her head under the water.

The criminal still refuses to release her, even though he is held and beaten repeatedly in the face and chest.

The attacker eventually lets go of the woman’s hair when the second man delivers a massive blow and knocks him down.

In a concerted effort, the two brave men manage to coerce the man from the woman and help her escape.

In a concerted effort, the two brave men manage to coerce the woman’s husband and help her escape

The woman stumbles back to dry land and is later given clothes by the police. She has been treated in hospital for the injuries she sustained during the attack

Now free, the woman – only in her underwear – stumbles back to dryness.

After the dramatic rescue, paramedics arrived within minutes and took the injured couple to the hospital.

The victim was being treated for the beatings she received when the man tried to drown her, while her attacker suffered a fractured eyebrow and cheekbone.

By the time officials arrived on the scene, the phone thief and the two rescuers were gone.

Police gave the woman some clothes as she recovered from the attack.

The man was arrested by the National Police for attempted murder. His name was not released.