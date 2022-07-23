Hero British father-of-two is missing feared drowned after diving into Italian lake to save son, 14

A heroic British father of two is feared drowned after jumping into an Italian lake to save his son.

The unnamed man – reportedly a company manager – bravely jumped into the water after his 14-year-old son got into trouble when he swam close to a boat they had hired for the day.

He was able to rescue the teen and pushed him back to the speedboat, where his relieved mother dragged him aboard and to safety.

But while searching for her 51-year-old husband, she was shocked to see him struggle in the water and slip beneath the surface at Lake Garda, in northern Italy.

The woman’s screams for help alerted other boats and a coast guard unit, as other ships raced to the accident site near the lakeside town of Limone.

Limone sul Garda, a picturesque lakeside town in northern Italy, was the site of the accident

Rescue efforts continued late Friday night as the woman, 14-year-old and a 5-year-old daughter anxiously waited for news on the coast.

The man – who will be celebrating his birthday next Tuesday – was staying with his family at the nearby four-star hotel du Lac et Du Parc in Riva del Garda.

Known for its picturesque setting with dramatic mountains tumbling into the crystal clear lake, the area is a magnet for British holidaymakers and former Prime Minister Theresa May, who is a regular visitor and currently resides nearby.

The man and his family handed over his driver’s license and hired the small boat for the day from a local company and this morning the search for the lake resumes at first light.

He is feared to be the third Lake Garda drowning in a week. It comes after two men, ages 36 and 41, were killed in separate incidents.

An eyewitness told local media: “We were about 100 yards from shore when we heard a woman screaming for help.

“I looked around and she was on a boat with two kids screaming and pointing to the water, so we called 911 and they got there real quick.”

Temperatures at the time of Friday afternoon’s incident were around 38°C, but the water was significantly colder and officials believe the man may have suffered a thermal shock.

In addition to coast guard units, a fire boat and some volunteer ships were used in the search. A helicopter also scanned the water, which reaches a maximum depth of 300 meters.

A robotic camera that can scan the bottom of the lake was also deployed and a specialized team of divers was deployed.

A Coast Guard spokesman said: ‘The family rented a boat from a local company for two and a half hours and were due to return it shortly before the accident.

“The man ducked in to save his eldest child who was in trouble and he managed to push him back to the boat, but then he got into trouble.

“It was very hot Friday afternoon, but the water was a good ten degrees colder, so it’s possible he had a seizure from the thermal shock.

The search lasted almost seven hours and ended when it got dark, but has now resumed. The family is in their hotel with the police and they have been offered a psychologist for support.’

In July 2017, Londoner Gary Wood drowned in Lake Garda while trying to swim to an island off the coast, while in 1998, Headmaster Richard Harris, 50, and his two sons Timothy, 13, and Luke, six, died after their boat sank. in a sudden storm.