Herkimer will continue with metered parking despite survey results

HERKIMER, NY (NEWS10) — The Herkimer Police Department announced Monday that after investigating the need for parking meters downtown, most Herkimer Village residents deemed them unnecessary. 83.8% of the residents of the town who participated voted that the meters were not necessary. Despite the survey results, the Village Board determined that the meters will continue to be applied.

According to the Herkimer Police Department, 85.7% of downtown business owners indicated that parking meters were not necessary, and 83.5% of people who frequent downtown more than three times per week They said the parking meters weren’t necessary. Metered parking will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023.