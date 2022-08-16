Here’s where Trump’s endorsement record stands in Republican primaries.
As the mid-term primaries season begins, candidates endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump continue to take primary wins.
That’s partly on purpose: Of the more than 200 Republicans Mr. Trump has supported this year, many ran unopposed or faced little-known, poorly funded opponents. He has also waited to make some recommendations until a frontrunner emerges, strategically choosing the candidates most likely to win — such as with his last-minute endorsement of Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s primary for governor.
Several of his endorsed candidates were defeated in the early primaries, including in Georgia and North Carolina. But for candidates like JD Vance in Ohio and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Trump’s support was crucial to securing victory. His picks have also won in large numbers in the most recent races, including in two swing states, Arizona and Michigan.
Here’s a look at Mr Trump’s endorsement.
A sweep in Arizona
A former local TV journalist, Kari Lake, won the Republican primary for governor with Mr. Trump’s approval, narrowly beating Karrin Taylor Robson, the choice of incumbent Republicans. Ms. Lake has vigorously promoted Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election has been stolen.
Blake Mastersa venture capitalist who has pushed a version of the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, won his Senate primary and will challenge Senator Mark Kelly, a vulnerable Democrat, in November.
State representative Mark Finchemwho is affiliated with the far-right militia group Oath Keepers and said before the primary he would not budge if he lost, won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State, a position in which he would oversee Arizona’s elections.
And David Farnsworth won a state Senate primary against Rusty Bowers, the Arizona House speaker who drew the ire of Trump supporters for resisting attempts to overturn the 2020 election and testify before the Congressional Committee of Congress. 6 January.
Mixed results in Wisconsin
Mr Trump’s favorite candidate, Tim Michelswon the Republican primary for governor, defeating former Lt. gov. Rebecca Cleves.
But Robin Vos, the mighty speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, fended off a challenge—barely—from Adam Stonea Trump supporter who had called for the elimination of most absentees and early votes in the state and for the 2020 election to be decertified.
Losses to pro-impeachment Republicans in Michigan and Washington State
Representative Peter Meijer, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger, John Gibbsin Michigan’s Third Congressional District.
More coverage of the 2022 midterm elections
Another Trump supporter, Joe Kentdefeated a pro-impeachment Republican, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, in Washington state.
But survive for another pro-impeachment Republican in Washington state
Representative Dan Newhouse, who angered Mr Trump after backing his second impeachment, went further than his Trump-backed opponent, Loren Culplargely thanks to Washington State’s open primary system.
In Georgia, several losses and one win
Governor Brian Kemp easily defeated the former Senator David PerdueTrump’s handpicked candidate in the Republican primary for governor. Mr. Kemp became a target of Trump after he refused to undo the president’s loss to the state in 2020. He will face Stacey Abrams, the Democrat he narrowly defeated four years ago.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined Mr Trump’s demand to “find” additional votes after his 2020 loss, also defeated a Trump-approved challenger, Representative Jody Hice.
In a primary runoff election for an open seat in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, Rich McCormick, a physician and retired Marine, defeated the Trump-backed candidate Jake Evansthe former chairman of the state ethics committee and the son of a Trump administration ambassador.
The former professional football player Herschel WalkerTrump, who dominated a Senate primaries, will face Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, in the general election.
Pennsylvania victories
After an exciting race that prompted a recount, Mehmet OzoMr Trump’s choice, won a Senate primary, narrowly beating David McCormick.
Doug Mastiano, a state senator and retired army colonel who has promoted false claims about the 2020 election and attended the protest that led to the Capitol riots, won the Republican nomination for governor. Mr Trump had backed him just days before the primaries.
Two wins and a loss in North Carolina
Representative Ted Budd won the Republican nomination for the Senate, and Bo Hinesa 26-year-old political novice who captivated Mr Trump was catapulted to victory in his primaries for a seat in the House outside of Raleigh.
But representative Madison Cawthorn succumbed to the weight of repeated scandals and blunders. He was impeached in his primary, a rejection of a Trump-approved candidate. Voters chose Chuck Edwards, a state senator.
A split in South Carolina House racing
Representative Tom Rice, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, was impeached by his Trump-backed challenger, state representative Russell Fryin the seventh congressional district.
But representative Nancy Mace defeated her Trump-backed opponent, the former state legislator Katie Arrington, in the first congressional district. Ms. Mace had said that Mr Trump was responsible for the January 6 attack, but had not voted to impeach him.
Joseph Lombardothe Las Vegas Sheriff, won the Republican nomination for governor and will face incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.
Victories in Maryland and Illinois, with Outside Help
Dan Cox, a first state legislator to embrace Mr Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, Kelly Schulz — a protege of Governor Larry Hogan, a leader of the anti-Trump wing of the Republican Party — defeated in the party’s primaries for governor in Maryland. Mr. Cox benefited from more than $1 million in advertising from the Democratic Governors Association, which aided his primary campaign in the hopes that he would be easier to beat in the general election.
state senator Darren Bailey, Trump won the Republican primary for governor in Illinois after similar spending by Democrats, including Governor JB Pritzker.
Also in Illinois, Representative Mary Miller, endorsed by Mr. Trump months ago, her House primaries won Rodney Davis after being placed in the same district through a realignment.
Ohio wins
The Senate Candidate JD Vance defeated a field of well-funded rivals, nearly all of whom set themselves up as Trump-esque Republicans. Mr. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, had transformed himself in 2016 from a self-described “never-Trump man” to a Trump-backed “America First” candidate in 2022.
Max Millera former Trump aide who denied accusations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend and later supported by Mr. Trump won his House primary.
Mr Trump also captioned: Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, a lawyer who had been a surrogate for his presidential campaign. She won a seven-time primary for a congressional seat.
A loss in Idaho
Governor Brad Little overcame Mr. Trump’s approval of the state’s lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachinwho challenged him in the Republican primaries.
A win in West Virginia
Representative Alex Mooney triumphed over Representative David McKinley in a newly drawn congressional district. Mr Trump’s support was seen as the deciding factor.
Alyce McFadden research contributed.