Here’s where Trump’s endorsement record stands in Republican primaries.

As the mid-term primaries season begins, candidates endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump continue to take primary wins.

That’s partly on purpose: Of the more than 200 Republicans Mr. Trump has supported this year, many ran unopposed or faced little-known, poorly funded opponents. He has also waited to make some recommendations until a frontrunner emerges, strategically choosing the candidates most likely to win — such as with his last-minute endorsement of Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s primary for governor.

Several of his endorsed candidates were defeated in the early primaries, including in Georgia and North Carolina. But for candidates like JD Vance in Ohio and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Trump’s support was crucial to securing victory. His picks have also won in large numbers in the most recent races, including in two swing states, Arizona and Michigan.