Here’s where the M2 MacBook Air is in stock right now

Apple is selling three MacBook Air models: a 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and two 13.6-inch MacBook Air models with M2 chips. Half the challenge is deciding which one to buy, the other challenge is finding a MacBook Air in stock somewhere for the best price.

When the new M2 MacBook Air went on sale on July 8, 2022, stock quickly became limited. If you try to order now, US delivery is approximately 3-4 weeks for the 8-core GPU model and 2-3 weeks for the 10-core GPU model. In the UK, both models have a 2-3 week delay. The M1 MacBook Air is available in the US, but there is a 2-3 week delay in the UK.

Despite this, there are retailers in the US and UK selling the MacBook Air, some of them even have some pretty good discounts. You may also be able to buy an older MacBook Air until that model runs out of stock.

We looked up the resellers who have the MacBook Air in stock and identified which deals are offering. For information on where to get the best deals on a MacBook Air, we have a separate article.

Best Places to Buy the MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air went on sale on July 8, 2022. Below are details of resellers selling the new models at the best prices – if you’re in the UK, some resellers are already offering discounts.

US retailers

Apple Store: The M1 model is in stock, but the M2 models will not ship for a few weeks.

Refurbished Apple Store: Several M1 models are available, but the M2 probably won’t be released until 2023.

Apple Education Store: Students and teachers can save on a MacBook Air, although the M2 won’t ship until the end of August.

Amazon: The M1 models are usually out of stock, but M2 models are available. The 512 GB Starlight model is $1,479 ($20 off).

B&H photo: You can order an M2 MacBook Air, but inventory is low and the retailer won’t say when it will ship.

Best Buy: M2 models are in stock and shipped immediately.

walmart: Third-party retailers sell M2 models through the site.

Adorama: Most models are in stock, but some have a slight delay.

UK retailers

Apple Store: Like the US store, the M2 model has delays of weeks.

Refurbished Apple Store: A number of M1 models are available.

Apple Education Store: Students and teachers can save some money, but that won’t be until the end of August.

Amazon: Buy the £1,549 model for £1,499.97 (€49.03 discount).

AO.com: The 256GB Starlight model is in stock.

argos: M2 stock varies and we rarely see deals outside of Black Friday.

BT Shop: The M1 and some M2 configurations are in stock.

Curries: M2 MacBook Air models are in stock and ready to ship

E-Buyer: There are several M2 models in stock.

John Lewis: The M2 MacBook Air is in stock although some colors are sold out

Direct laptops: The £1,549 model is in stock for £1,499.97 (£49.03 off)

Very: The entry-level M2 is in stock.

UK Authorized Apple Resellers

KRCS🙁 M2 MacBook Air dropped to £1,186.55 (£62.45 off)

Insight: M1 model is in stock.

iStore: In stock for pick up at some stores.

Choose: In stock for collection and shipping.

Western Computer: Out of stock, estimated 1-3 weeks.

Jigsaw: Still stock for most models.

Where can I buy the MacBook Air for the best price?

Below are details of resellers selling the MacBook Air at the biggest discounts.

M2 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, 256GB, MSRP $1,199 / £1,249

£1249.00 Free Not available

M2 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 512GB, MSRP $1,499 / £1,549

£1499.97 £1549 £1549.00 Free £1549.00 Free Not available Free Not available

M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/7-core GPU, MSRP $999 / £999

£999.00 Free Not available Not available Free

M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, MSRP $1,249 / £1,249 (discontinued)