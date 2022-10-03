Here’s when Overwatch 2 launches in your region

Depending on where you are in the world, your Overwatch 2 the start time can vary from the start time of noon PT / 3:00 pm ET. London and Paris will get their game late on October 4, while Seoul and Sydney will get early access on October 5. If you’re a overwatch prime player or bought one Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, you have the option to preload Overwatch 2 now on your PC. Unfortunately, console players will have to wait until October 4, 9:00 a.m. PT for that privilege.

developers, overwatch League pros, and overwatch prime diehards took advantage of the game’s official ending to reminisce about the past six years of overwatch history. If you are a fan of OG competitive overwatcha group of old Apex Tournament pros with Geguri, Jjonak, Bumper, Fury, Slime and more, streamed one last 6v6 match on the soon-defunct Horizon Lunar Colony attack map. (The dreaded GOATS composition plays no less!) Fans also posted clips of their favorite in-game moments or memes commemorating the noble end of what was a formative gaming experience for many people (including me).

To mark the final passage of the game, Blizzard sent this message to all players who were still on the server before it was shut down for good: