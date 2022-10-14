Here’s What You Should Do if Your Vape Kit Isn’t Working

When you buy a vape kit from a high-end vape shop like V2 Cigs UK, you can expect to get a device that will serve you reliably for many months or potentially even years. If you use any complex electronic device for that long, though, you’re bound to experience a problem or two eventually – and that’s where this article is going to help.

If your vape kit isn’t working – or you just aren’t having an enjoyable experience – chances are that the problem is completely fixable. The issue, though, is that the manual included with a vape kit usually doesn’t offer a lot of actionable advice that you can use in the event of a problem. It’s time to fix that. Is your vape kit not working as well as it should? Here are the five most common problems that you might experience with your vaping device and how to fix them.

What to Do if You Don’t Like Your Vape Kit’s Flavor

Flavor is arguably the most important aspect of vaping. As soon as you make the discovery that you can satisfy your nicotine cravings without tolerating the harsh flavor of cigarette smoke, it’s a magic moment that will probably end your desire to smoke forever. You’ll never get to that point, though, if you aren’t happy with your vape kit’s flavor. Here’s what you should do.

Don’t use a device with pre-filled cartridges or pods because that limits the variety of flavors that you can try. You’ll enjoy a much bigger selection with a refillable vape kit.

Try a sweeter flavor instead of a tobacco or menthol e-liquid. Surveys have shown that most people who vape prefer sweet e-liquids with fruit and candy flavors.

Don’t stop trying different e-liquid flavors until you find the one that’s right for you.

What to Do if Your Vape Kit Isn’t Satisfying

Your vape shouldn’t just taste good; it should also provide a satisfying experience while supplying enough nicotine to keep your cravings for cigarettes at bay. If that’s not the kind of experience you’re having, here’s what you should do.

Reduce your tank’s airflow openings if you’re using a tank with adjustable airflow. Reducing the airflow increases the heat and intensity of the vapor. If you have a vaping device with adjustable power, you can also try increasing the power level.

Switch to an e-liquid with a higher nicotine strength. If you’re already using the highest strength available, consider buying a more powerful vape kit. The more vapor your device produces per puff, the more nicotine each puff will contain.

What to Do if Your Vape Kit’s Battery Dies Too Quickly

Ideally, a vaping device should provide enough battery power that you can use the device for an entire day without stopping to charge the battery. There are a few reasons, however, why that might not be the case. Here’s what you should do if your vape kit’s battery dies too quickly.

Make sure that your expectations are realistic. A typical small vaping device will only offer few minutes of total vaping time before the battery dies. Normally, that’s enough battery life to last all day because each puff only lasts a second or two. If your puffs are extremely long, though – or if you constantly chain vape and rarely put your device down – the battery probably won’t last all day.

Replace the battery if you have a vaping device with a removable battery and have owned the device for a while. On average, you’ll get around 300-500 charge cycles out of a lithium-ion battery before its capacity begins to decrease dramatically. That can equate to a total lifespan of less than a year if you charge your device twice per day.

Try vaping at a lower power level if you have a device with adjustable wattage. If your battery doesn’t need to work as hard, it’ll last longer.

What to Do if Your Vape Kit Isn’t Charging

A vaping device usually has an indicator that lights up when you connect the device to a power source. When the light turns on, you know that the device is charging. If that doesn’t happen, there’s a problem. Here’s what you should do if your vape kit isn’t charging.

Connect the device to your computer rather than a wall adapter. USB wall chargers can vary in the voltages and amperages that they deliver, and some chargers may be incompatible with your vaping device.

Confirm that the battery is installed properly if you’re using a device with a removable battery. Check the device’s battery door for a positive or negative symbol and install the battery with the matching terminal facing the door.

Remove lint and dust from the charging port with a toothpick. If debris is preventing the charging cable from making a good connection with the port, the device won’t charge.

Try a different charging cable. USB cables aren’t especially durable, and they’ll develop internal weaknesses with daily use. It’s common for vaping devices to outlast the charging cables included with them.

What to Do if Your Vape Kit Isn’t Hitting

The biggest potential problem that can happen with a vaping device is that it stops working completely. If your device doesn’t produce vapor when you puff on it or press the fire button, you have a vape kit that isn’t hitting. Here’s what you should do.