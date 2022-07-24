Here’s the timeline of Marvel’s Phase 5 films and series

While the titles for some upcoming Marvel Studios movies such as: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania are a bit cumbersome, pretty soon we will all know them as the projects that marked the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the beginning of Phase 5 – two chapters in the Multiverse Saga.

Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios’ brains went to Hall H at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to discuss details on how Phase 4 will end with later this year. Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand Phase 5 begins with the third ant man movie. While we knew that movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the fourth Captain Americaand Sheet were on the horizon, what wasn’t clear yet was what bigger story they were all building.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Director Peyton Reed and actor Jonathan Majors revealed a little more about how Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania will establish even more about the mysterious Quantum Realm and introduce a new Kang the Conqueror variant of He Who Remains to the MCU. Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumaniais slated to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

Secret Invasion

Colbie Smulders joined Feige on stage to discuss Secret Invasiona new Disney Plus series in which Nick Fury and Maria Hill deal with an alien conflict involving Skrulls, such as Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos from Captain Marvel. While Smulders said she was happy to be back as Maria Hill, she also described: Secret Invasion like a darker thriller where you’re never sure who’s really human and who isn’t. Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere in spring 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During their segment of the showcase, James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opened up about how the upcoming movie will address how the current version of Gamora adjusts to her existence in the present as the leader of the Ravagers. In addition to adding Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) to the mix, the film will also explore the tragic origin story of Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) when it debuts on May 5, 2023.

The Marvels, Echo, Loki Season 2

Production is currently underway for both Echo and Loki‘s second season, which will be released in the summer of 2023, and the miracles is locked up before July 28, 2023.

iron heart

After her introduction to Black Panther: Wakanda Forevrwill Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) star in her own solo series, iron heartin the fall of 2023.

Agathe: Coven of Chaos

Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) solo series has been given a minor new title and an official release window, neither of which reveal much about what will happen to the haunted witch, given what has become of Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Coven of Chaos should premiere in the winter of 2023.

Captain America: New World Order

The fourth Captain America movie finally has an ominous title to match Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) wearing the iconic mantle for the first time since he first embraced it in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again

When the subtitle for Disney Plus is coming daredevil series is only indication, that of Frank Millar Born again arc will be adapted for a new story that will bring Matt Murdock back to the MCU sometime in Spring 2024.

Lightning strikes

It had been clear for a while that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was up to something, like building her own team of knock-off Avengers to do morally questionable things in the name of justice. Turns out that’s exactly what she’s up to, and that team is going to star in its own self-titled film due out on July 26, 2024.