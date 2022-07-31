Here’s how storage entrepreneur Jess Stern turned a poky one-bed flat into a bright family home 

“It’s a celebration of everything I love: soothing yet striking colours, patterned fabrics and treasured finds,” says Jess Stern of her home in North London. The property, a ground-floor Victorian apartment with terrace in Kilburn, north-west London, which she shares with her husband Marc and one-year-old daughter Poppy, originally had only one bedroom.

But the couple reconfigured it to create another bedroom and improve the layout for family life. “The kitchen was originally dark and small, with a wall separating it from a dilapidated utility room,” says Jess, co-founder of retro-style locker brand Mustard Made. ‘

The whole space felt totally disjointed.’ Their new open kitchen-living room was the first step in their renovation project. ‘To evoke the feeling of space, we broke down the wall between the kitchen and the utility room.’

They also excavated, making sure the floor was level with the yard, so the new space could extend outwards seamlessly. Double French doors were added to allow light to fill throughout the day.

The open plan living room needed a fabulous sofa and this one from boconcept.co.uk is Jess’ pride and joy. “It was a splurge, but it’s a couch for life.” The artwork is from emmielouart.com. For a similar fern pillow, try oka.com

Poppy’s room used to be Jess and Marc’s bedroom. The master bedroom is now where the living room used to be. The house of Jess combines style with functionality. The walls were mostly painted white, “which gave us more flexibility to add brighter hues through accessories,” explains Jess.

Smart style solutions are everywhere. “I’m always looking for simple updates that can quickly refresh a space, such as mirrors, throws and rugs.” Seamless storage is of course also a must for locker queen Jess.

Everything from toys, clothing and medical supplies is cleverly kept within easy reach, using clever storage and, in the kitchen, her pièce de résistance, a hidden pantry. Check out the new limited edition Poppy lockers at uk.mustardmade.com.

The kitchen cabinets are from howdens.com. Jess had them color-matched to the sage green locker collection she launched during the pandemic. “The color is gentle on the eye, but it also has an impact,” she says

This hero cabinet hides Jess’ kitchen essentials and doubles as a coffee station. “Stylish yet functional storage has become a way of life,” says Jess. For similar pots, try lakeland.co.uk. The vase is from anthropologie.com

Jess painted the bottom half of Poppy’s bedroom wall the same color as the kitchen units. The cot canopy is from projektityyny.com

Jess and husband Marc love to entertain and the remodeled yard has given them more space to do so. The umbrella and tablecloth are both from basilbangs.com. The chairs are from conranshop.co.uk

In the kitchen-living room, the gallery wall features prints from vam.ac.uk and margomcdaid.com. The sofa is from neptune.com and the rug is from oliverbonas.com

