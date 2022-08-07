Here’s How Democrats’ Big Domestic Agenda Bill Has Shrunk

An expansion of Medicare fell, but a drug price reduction plan was added.

How it started: Mr. Biden, supported by leading liberals such as Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, urged not only to expand the scope of the Affordable Care Act, but also to extend the benefits of Medicare to hearing, dentistry and vision. .

How it shrank: As lawmakers trim a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint, the House agreed to spend $165 billion to cover hearings for Medicare, provide insurance for an additional four million people through Medicaid, and continue to lower rates. the health insurance premiums for people covered through the Obamacare market.

Where is it now: The Medicare extension was one of the items rejected during negotiations with Mr. Manchin. In a deal he struck late last month with New York Democrat and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, the bill includes a three-year extension of the expanded Affordable Care Act grants, which expire at the end of the year, for one year. additional three years.

Democrats also added: a plan aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs, fulfilling a long-standing goal of allowing Medicare to directly negotiate the prices of prescription drugs. The legislation would also limit the cash amount Medicare patients can charge to pay for prescription drugs at $2,000 a year and limit how much drug companies can raise prices for Medicare.

Hundreds of billions in proposed tax increases were canceled.

How it started: Democrats envisioned a sweeping effort to make the tax code fairer, which would reverse the tax cuts Republicans made in 2017, massively increasing the amount paid by the richest people and companies. The House legislation is expected to bring in nearly $1.5 trillion in a decade by significantly raising taxes on corporations and high earners.

How it shrank: Ms Sinema objected to raising most tax rates and threw her support behind other tax-raising ideas that met with some resistance. She insisted on withdrawing a proposal aimed at limiting a tax break for hedge funds and private equity managers that Mr. Manchin had urged to include in the plan, which would have raised approximately $14 billion.

Where is it now: To counter Ms Sinema’s opposition to tax rate hikes, Democrats have introduced a more complicated 15 percent minimum corporate tax. They also approved a 1 percent increase in company share buybacks, which will take effect in 2023. And in an effort to tackle the wealthy tax evaders, Democrats plan to invest $80 billion in enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service.