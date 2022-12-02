‘Here to play football’: German league boss on ‘OneLove’ band row

Donata Hopfen, president of the German football league, believes the World Cup in Qatar will have a lasting effect on the sport.

“The World Cup will certainly change things, has changed things. It will draw attention to many topics that are important,” she told dpa news agency on Thursday.

Speaking of the controversy surrounding the ‘OneLove’ captaincy banned by FIFA, Hopfen said: ‘I think the discussion was good and at the same time we are here to play football.

“I am very happy that we are now focusing on the sport,” she added.

Hopfen said the 2022 World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, “and at the end of the day we should always remember that it’s about sport – and sport should be at the heart of it”.

Earlier, a group of European countries, including Germany, planned to use the bracelet as a sign of equality and diversity during the tournament in Qatar, a country where homosexuality is illegal.

But the teams withdrew after FIFA threatened financial and sporting sanctions.

Ahead of their opening game against Japan, German players covered their mouths during a team photo in protest at FIFA’s threat to penalize players for wearing the “OneLove” armband.

Hopfen was in Doha on Thursday to attend Germany’s final group game against Costa Rica, which her country won 4-2.

But the victory could not guarantee the four-time world champion a place in the knockout phase.

Germany entered their last game against Costa Rica knowing that a win would likely take them to the last 16 if Japan failed to beat Spain.

However, Japan staged a remarkable comeback by defeating La Roja to emerge as surprise group winners and end Germany’s bid for a fifth World Cup victory.

Germany’s fate was effectively decided when they lost the first game 2-1 to Japan, followed by a 1-1 draw against Spain.

With the exit, Germany have failed to advance beyond the group stage at consecutive World Cups, having done so in each of their previous 16 appearances at the tournament.