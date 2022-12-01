Home Here is every show and movie that’s coming to Stan in December 2022
Struggling to find quality TV or movies and wondering what’s new? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

For our mental health, at least, we’ve put together a list of all the movies and TV shows that come out Stan this December.

From a new Aussie Christmas movie to a few binge-worthy series and the return of a few favorites, there’s actually a lot to come.

Keep scrolling for our top picks of the month and the release schedule of everything coming to Stan.

Highlights:

Christmas ransom

Stream now

Comedian Matt Okine stars in the new Original Stan party movie Christmas Ransom. (Stand)

Starring acclaimed comedian Matt Okine and TV Week Logie Award winner Miranda Tapsell, Christmas ransom is a riotous comedy adventure packed with heart and hijinks. When a beloved toy store is hijacked by a pair of bumbling criminals on Christmas Eve and the struggling owner (Okine) is held for ransom and a pair of shoplifting kids are forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security guard (Tapsell) to save Christmas for everyone.

Bump

New season streaming on December 26

When life gets going, love gets bumpy. The brand new season of Bump

picks up five years after Season 2, with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) navigating life as co-parents, new partners, Jacinda (Ava Cannon) going to college, and a divorce that undermines the importance of family proves. After two amazing seasons that captivated audiences in Australia and around the world, the brand new third season jumps into the future with an all new set of challenges and curveballs.

I hate Susie

Brand new season comes out on December 21

Billie Piper stars in I Hate Suzie. (Stand)

The critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama series starring Billie Piper returns for its second season. In the brand new season, Suzie Pickles (Piper in a creepy but really fictionalized version of herself) tries to rename herself after the chaotic and traumatic experiences of the first season.

READ MORE: Billie Piper on the importance of portraying a “flawed” woman on TV in her show I hate Susie

With a new agent, new PR and a new job, Suzie is determined to win the public’s love and fund a more stable life for her son.

Full list

1/12/2022

  • Christmas ransom (Premiere)
  • home economics:
    Season 3, Episode 9
  • Amsterdam Undercover: Season 2 (premiere)
  • Allied
  • Spirit in the shell (2017)
  • open season (2006)
  • Philadelphia
  • Drag Race Italy: Season 2 Episode 7

2/12/2022

  • The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 3
  • The reunion: Season 1 (premiere)
  • First Wives Club: Season 3, Episodes 5 & 6
  • Burlesque

3/12/2022

  • Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World: Season 1 Episode 3
  • Eric Clapton: Life in 12 bars
  • Bad boys (1995)
  • Bad Boys II

4/12/2022

  • Dangerous Relations: Season 1 Episode 5
  • Last ride
  • Keep it up
  • Final destination (2000)

5/12/2022

  • Yellowstone: Season 5 Episode 5
  • A lion returns

6/12/2022

  • Sins of the city: Season 3, Episode 6
  • Kedi (Premiere)
  • The Virgin of Augustus

7/12/2022

  • T2 Trainspotting
  • Three perfect daughters
  • Beauty

8/12/2022

  • home economics: Season 3, Episode 10
  • Kill Europe
  • Delightful
  • Drag Race Italy: Season 2, Episode 8 – Finale

9/12/2022

  • The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 4
  • First Wives club: Season 3, Episodes 7 & 8
  • The social network

10/12/2022

  • The powerful: Season 2, Episodes 11 – 20 (Première)
  • Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World: Season 1 Episode 4
  • The Magic of Belle Island
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

12-11-2022

  • Dangerous Relations: Season 1 Episode 6
  • U.S: Season 1
  • The craft
  • Don’t breathe

12/12/2022

  • Yellowstone: Sseason 5, episode 6
  • Bad: Season 3
  • Forgetting that we will be

13/12/2022

  • Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 7
  • New York, I love you

14/12/2022

  • Revelation (2021)
  • Todd Sampson’s body hack: Season 3
  • Timbuktu

15/12/2022

  • The mule
  • A woman as a friend
  • Declaration of war

16/12/2022

  • The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3 Episode 5
  • First Wives Club: Season 3 Episodes 9 & 10 (Final)
  • I’m not your nigger
  • Pineapple Express

17/12/2022

  • Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World: Season 1 Episode 5
  • GlengarryGlen Ross (1992)
  • To live (2017)

18/12/2022

  • Dangerous Relations: Season 1 Episode 7
  • Sex tape
  • Tokyo shake

19/12/2022

  • Yellowstone: Season 5, Episode 7
  • Top gear: Season 33, Episode 5 (Christmas Special) (Final)
  • Between two waters
  • The notebook

20/12/2022

  • Rock ‘n’ Roll Nerd: The Story of Tim Minchin
  • Loosen the fists
  • Limbo

21/12/2022

  • I hate Suzie: Season 2 (premiere)
  • After the verdict: Season 1
  • Easy A
  • An impossible love
  • Lucia’s grace

22/12/2022

  • The motorcycle diaries
  • Tom from Finland
  • Once in the summer

23/12/2022

  • The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 6
  • Loving Vincent
  • Captain Phillips

24/12/2022

  • Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World: Season 1, Episode 6 (Final)
  • Stepbrothers

25/12/2022

  • My best friend’s wedding (1997)

26/12/2022

  • Bump: Season 3 (Première)
  • Argo
  • Call the midwife: Christmas special 2020

27/12/2022

  • Stupid criminals (2015)
  • Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 8 (Final)
  • I’m glad my mother is alive

28/12/2022

  • ghosts: Christmas special 2021
  • Official competition
  • Paris, 13th arrondissement

29/12/2022

  • McQueen
  • Sorry angel
  • The longest night (La Mala Noche)

30/12/2022

  • The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 7
  • Lady Macbeth
  • District 9

31/12/2022

  • Paul Blart: Mall cop
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Nine Entertainment Co (the publisher of this website) owns and operates the streaming service Stan

