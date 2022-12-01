Here is every show and movie that’s coming to Stan in December 2022

Struggling to find quality TV or movies and wondering what’s new? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.
For our mental health, at least, we’ve put together a list of all the movies and TV shows that come out Stan this December.
From a new Aussie Christmas movie to a few binge-worthy series and the return of a few favorites, there’s actually a lot to come.
Keep scrolling for our top picks of the month and the release schedule of everything coming to Stan.
Stream now
Starring acclaimed comedian Matt Okine and TV Week Logie Award winner Miranda Tapsell, Christmas ransom is a riotous comedy adventure packed with heart and hijinks. When a beloved toy store is hijacked by a pair of bumbling criminals on Christmas Eve and the struggling owner (Okine) is held for ransom and a pair of shoplifting kids are forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security guard (Tapsell) to save Christmas for everyone.
New season streaming on December 26
When life gets going, love gets bumpy. The brand new season of Bumppicks up five years after Season 2, with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) navigating life as co-parents, new partners, Jacinda (Ava Cannon) going to college, and a divorce that undermines the importance of family proves. After two amazing seasons that captivated audiences in Australia and around the world, the brand new third season jumps into the future with an all new set of challenges and curveballs.
Brand new season comes out on December 21
The critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama series starring Billie Piper returns for its second season. In the brand new season, Suzie Pickles (Piper in a creepy but really fictionalized version of herself) tries to rename herself after the chaotic and traumatic experiences of the first season.
READ MORE: Billie Piper on the importance of portraying a “flawed” woman on TV in her show I hate Susie
With a new agent, new PR and a new job, Suzie is determined to win the public’s love and fund a more stable life for her son.
Nine Entertainment Co (the publisher of this website) owns and operates the streaming service Stan
