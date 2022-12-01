Here is every show and movie that’s coming to Stan in December 2022

Struggling to find quality TV or movies and wondering what’s new? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

For our mental health, at least, we’ve put together a list of all the movies and TV shows that come out Stan this December.

From a new Aussie Christmas movie to a few binge-worthy series and the return of a few favorites, there’s actually a lot to come.

Keep scrolling for our top picks of the month and the release schedule of everything coming to Stan.

Highlights:

Christmas ransom

Stream now

Comedian Matt Okine stars in the new Original Stan party movie Christmas Ransom. (Stand)

Starring acclaimed comedian Matt Okine and TV Week Logie Award winner Miranda Tapsell, Christmas ransom is a riotous comedy adventure packed with heart and hijinks. When a beloved toy store is hijacked by a pair of bumbling criminals on Christmas Eve and the struggling owner (Okine) is held for ransom and a pair of shoplifting kids are forced to team up with a heavily pregnant security guard (Tapsell) to save Christmas for everyone.

Bump

New season streaming on December 26

When life gets going, love gets bumpy. The brand new season of Bump

I hate Susie

picks up five years after Season 2, with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) navigating life as co-parents, new partners, Jacinda (Ava Cannon) going to college, and a divorce that undermines the importance of family proves. After two amazing seasons that captivated audiences in Australia and around the world, the brand new third season jumps into the future with an all new set of challenges and curveballs.

Brand new season comes out on December 21

Billie Piper stars in I Hate Suzie. (Stand)

The critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama series starring Billie Piper returns for its second season. In the brand new season, Suzie Pickles (Piper in a creepy but really fictionalized version of herself) tries to rename herself after the chaotic and traumatic experiences of the first season.

READ MORE: Billie Piper on the importance of portraying a “flawed” woman on TV in her show I hate Susie

With a new agent, new PR and a new job, Suzie is determined to win the public’s love and fund a more stable life for her son.

Full list

1/12/2022

Christmas ransom (Premiere)

home economics: Season 3, Episode 9

Season 3, Episode 9 Amsterdam Undercover: Season 2 (premiere)

Allied

Spirit in the shell (2017)

open season (2006)

Philadelphia

Drag Race Italy: Season 2 Episode 7

2/12/2022

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 3

The reunion: Season 1 (premiere)

First Wives Club: Season 3, Episodes 5 & 6

Burlesque

3/12/2022

Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World: Season 1 Episode 3

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 bars

Bad boys (1995)

Bad Boys II

4/12/2022

Dangerous Relations: Season 1 Episode 5

Last ride

Keep it up

Final destination (2000)

5/12/2022

Yellowstone: Season 5 Episode 5

A lion returns

6/12/2022

Sins of the city: Season 3, Episode 6

Kedi (Premiere)

The Virgin of Augustus

7/12/2022

T2 Trainspotting

Three perfect daughters

Beauty

8/12/2022

home economics: Season 3, Episode 10

Kill Europe

Delightful

Drag Race Italy: Season 2, Episode 8 – Finale

9/12/2022

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 4

First Wives club: Season 3, Episodes 7 & 8

The social network

10/12/2022

The powerful: Season 2, Episodes 11 – 20 (Première)

Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World: Season 1 Episode 4

The Magic of Belle Island

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

12-11-2022

Dangerous Relations: Season 1 Episode 6

U.S: Season 1

The craft

Don’t breathe

12/12/2022

Yellowstone: Sseason 5, episode 6

Bad: Season 3

Forgetting that we will be

13/12/2022

Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 7

New York, I love you

14/12/2022

Revelation (2021)

Todd Sampson’s body hack: Season 3

Timbuktu

15/12/2022

The mule

A woman as a friend

Declaration of war

16/12/2022

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3 Episode 5

First Wives Club: Season 3 Episodes 9 & 10 (Final)

I’m not your nigger

Pineapple Express

17/12/2022

Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World: Season 1 Episode 5

GlengarryGlen Ross (1992)

To live (2017)

18/12/2022

Dangerous Relations: Season 1 Episode 7

Sex tape

Tokyo shake

19/12/2022

Yellowstone: Season 5, Episode 7

Top gear: Season 33, Episode 5 (Christmas Special) (Final)

Between two waters

The notebook

20/12/2022

Rock ‘n’ Roll Nerd: The Story of Tim Minchin

Loosen the fists

Limbo

21/12/2022

I hate Suzie: Season 2 (premiere)

After the verdict: Season 1

Easy A

An impossible love

Lucia’s grace

22/12/2022

The motorcycle diaries

Tom from Finland

Once in the summer

23/12/2022

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 6

Loving Vincent

Captain Phillips

24/12/2022

Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World: Season 1, Episode 6 (Final)

Stepbrothers

25/12/2022

My best friend’s wedding (1997)

26/12/2022

Bump: Season 3 (Première)

Argo

Call the midwife: Christmas special 2020

27/12/2022

Stupid criminals (2015)

Sins of the City: Season 3, Episode 8 (Final)

I’m glad my mother is alive

28/12/2022

ghosts: Christmas special 2021

Official competition

Paris, 13th arrondissement

29/12/2022

McQueen

Sorry angel

The longest night (La Mala Noche)

30/12/2022

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 3, Episode 7

Lady Macbeth

District 9

31/12/2022

Paul Blart: Mall cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

