Here come the celebrity Nepo kids. But who carries it off… and who just makes us cringe?

It’s the beautiful young things that make careers as celebrities, influencers or aspiring tycoons – all ahead of their famous moms and dads.

Now social media has coined a new term for this old phenomenon, describing potential A-listers getting a boost from nepotism as “nepo babies.”

Always judgmental internet users like to criticize the young wannabes who show off their family ties in a gruesome way, as opposed to the children of celebrities who show real talent – as well as some humility about their privileged backgrounds.

Here’s our guide to some of Britain’s leading ‘nepo babies’ and to see if they succeed in celebrity lives – or are just a shame.

Gemma Owen: Amazon and Love Islander trot all the way to the couch

Cringe Rating: 2

Not many dressage competitors make six-figure marketing deals with fashion labels, like 19-year-old Gemma Owen did with Pretty Little Thing last week.

It helps to be the daughter of ex-England act Michael Owen, a Love Island contestant (along with fellow nepo baby Jack Keating, son of Boyzone singer Ronan) and a popular Instagrammer with 2.1 million followers. She regularly posts photos of herself in skimpy outfits, some from her own swimwear brand OG.

She hooked up with fishmonger Luca Bish on Love Island and last week he asked her to be his girlfriend with a £6,500 Cartier bracelet, despite them mocking such grand gestures on the show.

Father and Daughter: Gemma Owen pictured with Michael Owen in 2005

George Lineker: Pop mogul gets a new line

Cringe Rating: 3

Eight years ago, a newspaper asked if Gary Lineker’s son—who was previously best known for falling out of nightclubs with glamor models and Big Brother contestants—could be the next Simon Cowell.

The answer was a resounding ‘no’ when his website for aspiring singers to upload footage of their performance later went bankrupt. Now 30, he runs a less glamorous company, Your Business Number, which adds an extra line to your cell phone.

George Lineker

Tilly Ramsay: Loves the F-word – fame

Cringe Rating: 1

Tilly Ramsay’s career is based on being the daughter of abusive chef Gordon Ramsay, starting with a CBBC show based on her cooking for her family.

If nepotism got her a place on Strictly last year, she won fans herself and stayed on the show for eight weeks. Now that she’s 20, she’s inundated with big-money deals to promote products.

Tilly Ramsey on Strictly

Lila Moss: The model of a self-made woman?

Cringe Rating: 4

Model Lila Moss landed her first Vogue cover in May, aged 19, wearing a strange hat that made her look like a flower. Mother Kate Moss told the magazine last week that she got there on her own. Or maybe the credit should go to Lila’s agent… Kate Moss Talent. Lila has been modeling since she was 16 and made her runway debut for mom’s boyfriend Marc Jacobs.

Lila Moss

Anais Gallagher: lands a dream photo job

Cringe Rating: 2

Like any photography graduate, Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews’ daughter Anais struggled to get into the industry. But last year, Coca-Cola gave her the enviable task of shooting a campaign with fellow nepo baby Roman Kemp, son of Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp.

Anais, 22, also loves posting pictures of herself in skimpy bikinis on Instagram.

Anais Gallagher

Brooklyn Beckham: ex-chef now sells burgers

Cringe Rating: 5

At 23, Brooklyn Beckham has had almost as many “careers” as father David in England. The chef-turned-chef photographer now makes money promoting products to his 14 million social media followers, but last week made fans shudder when he posed in pink pants and sneakers to promote Wendy’s burger chain.

Brooklyn has also recently bragged about its £1million McLaren supercar.

Brooklyn Beckham

Sophia Peschisolido: Globetrotter who likes to brag

Cringe Rating: 4

The child of student star Karren Brady and ex-footballer Paul Peschisolido, Sophia’s first job was with mom’s former boyfriend Philip Green as a publicist for Topshop. But she ditched it to become an influencer and socialite. When she’s not in Ibiza or Dubai, she lives in Chelsea. And we know nothing about it!

Sophia Peschisolido

Lilly-Ella Gerrard: Influencer You Can Really Like

Cringe Rating:

At 18, the jet set daughter of football player Stephen Gerrard is a prolific influencer. Always dressed in designer clothes, she is brimming with happiness in every photo that it is hard not to enjoy following her.

Lilly-Ella Gerrard

Mia Threapleton: Trying Not to Use a Famous Name

Cringe Rating: 2

The daughter of Kate Winslet and director Jim Threapleton got her first acting credit along with mom in the 2014 film A Little Chaos, and will be seen with her again next year in Channel 4 drama, I Am.

But the 21-year-old seems to be taking her theater career seriously and Kate insists that Mia tried to stay under the radar by using her father’s last name.

Mia Threapleton in the movie 'Shadows'

Junior Andre: Reality TV was always in his genes

Cringe Rating: 2

The son of professional reality TV stars Peter Andre and Katie Price, Junior, 17, is an aspiring pop star. In June, his first single Slide reached the dizzying heights of number 72 on the charts, despite his best efforts to promote it on TikTok.

He is also about to star in a new fly-on-the-wall show alongside his father, stepmother and younger sister Princess. Apparently he looks more like his father than his chaotic mother.