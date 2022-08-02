Here Are the Republicans Endorsed by Trump in Tuesday’s Key Races

Tuesday’s primaries in Arizona, Michigan and a handful of other states will be the final test of former President Donald J. Trump’s long list of endorsements in competitive racing.

Mr. Trump has supported more than 200 candidates in the United States, many of whom ran unopposed or faced little-known, poorly funded adversaries. However, some have faced well-funded rivals with powerful allies.

More than 30 states have already hosted nomination contests, and Mr. Trump has scored more wins than losses. He took early wins with JD Vance in Ohio and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, but also lost important races in Georgia and suffered other notable defeats.