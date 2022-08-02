Here Are the Republicans Endorsed by Trump in Tuesday’s Key Races
Tuesday’s primaries in Arizona, Michigan and a handful of other states will be the final test of former President Donald J. Trump’s long list of endorsements in competitive racing.
Mr. Trump has supported more than 200 candidates in the United States, many of whom ran unopposed or faced little-known, poorly funded adversaries. However, some have faced well-funded rivals with powerful allies.
More than 30 states have already hosted nomination contests, and Mr. Trump has scored more wins than losses. He took early wins with JD Vance in Ohio and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, but also lost important races in Georgia and suffered other notable defeats.
Here are some of the candidates he supported in Tuesday’s primaries:
Arizona
In the Republican primary for governor, Kari Lake, a former local television news star, emerged as the early frontrunner, but polls show she hasn’t expanded her base. More traditional Republicans, including fringe governor Doug Ducey, have rallied around Karrin Taylor Robson.
Blake Masters, whose Senate bid is also backed by tech mogul Peter Thiel, the GOP package has continued to lead in public polls. But Mr. Masters has faced continued competition from two other candidates: Mark Brnovich, the attorney general, who has come under fire for not buying into Mr. Trump’s election conspiracies, and Jim Lamon, an Army veteran. and former owner of a solar energy company.
In the Secretary of State race, Mark Finchemone of the most vocal proponents of the 2020 election conspiracy theories and a state representative is expected to win the GOP nomination.
Representative David Schweikert is generally considered safe in his primary home against Elijah Norton, who has assaulted Mr. Schweikert for past ethics and campaign finance violations, and Josh Barnett, who has been an outspoken Trump supporter.
Representative Paul Gosar is also widely regarded as safe from Adam Morgan, a telegenic and relatively moderate political rookie who challenges Mr. Gosar in his House primary. The race will test whether that kind of moderation has any traction in the game.
Wendy Rogers and Kelly Townsend, both state senators and far-right conspiracy theorists, will go into battle after being placed in the same district through a realignment. Mr Trump has endorsed Ms Rogers.
State House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who achieved national fame for opposing Trump, faces a tough election for a state Senate seat that he explicitly chose to show he wouldn’t shy away from attacking. mr. Trump, predictably, has Mr. Bowers supported, David Farnsworth.
Michigan
Representative Peter Meijer, one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, faces a Trump-backed challenger, John Gibbs, in the Republican primaries. The winner will compete against Hillary Scholten, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. The general election race is considered a tossup.
mr. Trump endorsed Tudor Dixona former media personality, in the chaotic Republican primary for governor in Michigan just days before the primary.
Two other Republicans in major races statewide are not elected by primary ballot. Matthew DePernowho is running for Attorney General, and Kristina Karamorunning for secretary of state won the Michigan Republican Party’s endorsement at a convention in April and is expected to formally receive the party’s nomination at another convention later in August.
Kansas
In the race of the governor, Derek Schmidt, the state attorney general, is favored to win the Republican nomination, thanks in part to the endorsement he received from Mr. Trump. In the general election, Mr. Schmidt takes on Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat who has nominal opposition in her party’s primaries.
Washington
Two House members who voted to impeach Trump now face Trump-backed challengers: Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler takes on the Trump-approved Joe Kent and five others in this southwest corner of the state. And Mr Trump gave his support to: Loren Culps Representative Dan Newhouse’s primary challenge in a central Washington district, where six other Republicans are also on the ballot.
Jennifer Medina, Jazmine Ulloa, Katie Glueck and Reid J. Epstein reporting contributed.